NHL News and Rumors

Blue Jackets trade Jakub Voracek and Jonathan Quick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
jonathan quick upset over trade to columbus (1)

The Columbus Blue Jackets continued to retool on Thursday with a pair of National Hockey League trades. First, they traded right winger Jakub Voracek of Kladno, Czechia and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft to the Arizona Coyotes for goaltender Jon Gillies of Concord, New Hampshire. Then they traded goaltender Jonathan Quick of Milford, Connecticut to the Vegas Golden Knights for goaltender Michael Hutchinson of Barrie, Ontario, and a seventh round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. It was quite the birthday gift for Hutchinson, who was traded to one of the worst teams in the NHL. Hutchinson in fact is 33 years old today!

Jakub Voracek

Voracek suffered a concussion in Columbus’s 6-3 loss to Colorado in Finland and has not played since. In 11 games, he has one goal and five assists for six points. The Coyotes are Voracek’s third NHL team following the Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers.

Jon Gillies

Gillies has played for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League this season after not playing at all with the Arizona Coyotes this season. He previously played with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and New Jersey Devils.

Jonathan Quick

The player mentioned in the opening paragraph with the best hockey resume is by far Quick. He is the Los Angeles Kings’ all-time leader in wins (325), and shutouts (52). Among his accolades with the Kings in his career include winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012, Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, and William M. Jennings Award in 2014 and 2018.

It should be noted that the Kings traded Quick earlier in the week, but apparently did not like the idea he was being traded to Columbus. In 2022-23, Quick has a record of 11 wins, 13 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 3.50,  a save percentage of .876 and one shutout, which came in a 1-0 Kings win over the Minnesota Wild on November 8.

Michael Hutchinson

Like Gillies, Hutchinson has not played in the NHL. He has been playing with the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL. Hutchinson was previously with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers.

 

 

Topics  
Arizona Coyotes Blue Jackets L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
jonathan quick upset over trade to columbus (1)

Blue Jackets trade Jakub Voracek and Jonathan Quick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  30min
NHL News and Rumors
red wings remain rebuilding ship bertuzzi (1)
NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Busy Bruins Add Gritty Tyler Bertuzzi, Extend David Pastrnak; Red Wings Remain Rebuilding
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
Filip Hronek
Ranking five Europeans traded two days before 2023 NHL Trade Deadline
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
jonathan quick upset over trade to columbus (1)
NHL Trade Deadline 2023: Upset Over Deal, Jonathan Quick’s Stay With Blue Jackets May Be Short
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 1 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights
Kings veteran Anze Kopitar shines while Kings veteran Jonathan Quick traded
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 1 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs
Did the Edmonton Oilers just become weaker with their trade deadline deals?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights
Minnesota Wild acquire forwards Marcus Johansson and Gustav Nyquist
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top