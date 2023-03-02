Blue Jackets trade Jakub Voracek and Jonathan Quick

The Columbus Blue Jackets continued to retool on Thursday with a pair of National Hockey League trades. First, they traded right winger Jakub Voracek of Kladno, Czechia and a sixth round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft to the Arizona Coyotes for goaltender Jon Gillies of Concord, New Hampshire. Then they traded goaltender Jonathan Quick of Milford, Connecticut to the Vegas Golden Knights for goaltender Michael Hutchinson of Barrie, Ontario, and a seventh round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. It was quite the birthday gift for Hutchinson, who was traded to one of the worst teams in the NHL. Hutchinson in fact is 33 years old today!

Jakub Voracek

Voracek suffered a concussion in Columbus’s 6-3 loss to Colorado in Finland and has not played since. In 11 games, he has one goal and five assists for six points. The Coyotes are Voracek’s third NHL team following the Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers.

Jon Gillies

Gillies has played for the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League this season after not playing at all with the Arizona Coyotes this season. He previously played with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and New Jersey Devils.

Jonathan Quick

The player mentioned in the opening paragraph with the best hockey resume is by far Quick. He is the Los Angeles Kings’ all-time leader in wins (325), and shutouts (52). Among his accolades with the Kings in his career include winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2012, Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, and William M. Jennings Award in 2014 and 2018.

It should be noted that the Kings traded Quick earlier in the week, but apparently did not like the idea he was being traded to Columbus. In 2022-23, Quick has a record of 11 wins, 13 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 3.50, a save percentage of .876 and one shutout, which came in a 1-0 Kings win over the Minnesota Wild on November 8.

Michael Hutchinson

Like Gillies, Hutchinson has not played in the NHL. He has been playing with the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL. Hutchinson was previously with the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, and Florida Panthers.