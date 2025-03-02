NHL News and Rumors

Blue Jackets win historic NHL game in Columbus

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_25555512_168396541_lowres-2

The Columbus Blue Jackets won a notable game on the National Hockey League schedule on Saturday. In the 2025 Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio (home of college football’s Ohio State Buckeyes), the Blue Jackets defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-3. It was fitting that the Blue Jackets’s opponent were the Red Wings, considering the legendary rivalry over the years between the Buckeyes and the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Why was the game historic?

The game was memorable because of the attendance. With 94, 751 spectators, it was the second highest attended game in NHL history. The highest attended was the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings on New Year’s Day, 2014. A total of 105, 491 spectators at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan saw the Maple Leafs beat the Red Wings 3-2 in a shootout. The Maple Leafs shootout star was centre Tyler Bozak of Regina, Saskatchewan, who scored the game-winner in the third round.

Inside look at the Blue Jackets’s win

Three Blue Jackets had a multi-point game. They were forward Justin Danforth of Oshawa, Ontario (one goal and one assist for two points), captain and centre Boone Jenner of Dorchester, Ontario (two assists), and defenseman Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan (two assists). The other four Blue Jackets goal scorers were centre Adam Fantilli of Nobleton, Ontario, defenseman Denton Mateychuk of Winnipeg, Manitoba, forward Mathieu Olivier of Biloxi, Mississippi, and left winger Dmitri Vorionkov of Angarsk, Russia. Meanwhile, Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins of Riga, Latvia was very good in bet for the Blue Jackets, as he made 43 saves on 46 shots.

Where is Columbus and Detroit in the NHL standings?

Columbus and Detroit are both in a playoff spot, with Columbus seventh, and Detroit eighth in the East. The Blue Jackets are at 68 points, winners of four straight, and one more point than Detroit.

 

 

 

Topics  
Blue Jackets NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_19305286_168396541_lowres-2

Blackhawks trade Seth Jones to Panthers

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25555512_168396541_lowres-2
Blue Jackets win historic NHL game in Columbus
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24981816_168396541_lowres-2
Wild bring back right winger Gustav Nyquist
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25265357_168396541_lowres-2
Rangers trade Ryan Lindgren to Avalanche for Juuso Parssinen
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  11h
NHL News and Rumors
Thomas Novak
Predators stop Jets’s 11 game-winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 1 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
Is Connor McDavid having the worst stretch of his NHL career?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 27 2025
NHL News and Rumors
Andrew Copp
Red Wings centre Andrew Copp out for season with torn pectoral tendon
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 26 2025
More News
Arrow to top