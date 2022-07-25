Blue Jays set club records in pounding the Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays put on a masterful offensive performance over the weekend at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. They scored 40 runs against the Boston Red Sox, the most runs the Blue Jays have ever scored in a three-game series.

A major reason for the Blue Jays’ weekend success is because of what they were able to achieve as a team on Friday to open the series. In the Blue Jays’s first game after the All-Star break, Toronto set a franchise record for most runs in a game with 28 in a 28-5 onslaught over their divisional rivals.

The Blue Jays scored 11 runs alone in the fifth inning, in the 23-run win. The 23-run win was also a franchise record. Toronto also hit the baseball with frequency as well. Their 29 hits on Friday were a franchise record too. Of the 29 hits, 19 were singles, five were doubles, and five were home runs. None of the Blue Jays hits were triples.

Previous Records

The Blue Jays’ previous record for most runs in a game came on June 26, 1978 against the Baltimore Orioles. In a game that consisted of 34 total runs, the Blue Jays clobbered the Orioles 24-10. In this game John Mayberry of the Blue Jays hit two home runs and seven runs batted in.

The Blue Jays’ previous record for most hits in a game came on August 9, 1999. Toronto had 25 hits as a team in a 19-4 win over the Texas Rangers. Finally the largest win by run differential for the Blue Jays was 17 runs. It came on May 16, 2003, as the Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 18-1.

Tied Records

The Blue Jays’ 11-run inning in the fifth inning tied the club record for most runs in an inning. This was the fifth time in franchise history Toronto achieved that mark.

Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also tied the franchise record for most hits in a game with six. Frank Catalanotto had six hits for the Blue Jays on May 1, 2004 in a 10-6 win over the Chicago White Sox.

For the second time in Blue Jays history, a player had an inside the park grand slam. That is what outfielder Raimel Tapia achieved on Friday in the Blue Jays win. Junior Felix was the first Blue Jays player to hit an inside the park grand slam. He did it on June 2, 1989 in a 7-2 Toronto win over Boston at Fenway Park.

Other Two Blue Jays wins on the Weekend

After the historic 28-5 win over Boston, the Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 4-1 on Saturday, and 8-4 on Sunday. In Saturday’s win, Blue Jays starting pitcher Alec Manoah had a quality start as he only gave up one earned run in six innings. In Sunday’s win, Guerrero Jr, had four hits.

Red Sox had bad pitching

Anyway you look at it, Boston had bad pitching. Nathan Eovaldi gave up nine earned runs in 2 2/3 innings on Friday. Meanwhile in relief on Friday, Austin Davis gave up five earned runs in an inning and a third, Kaleb Ott gave up eight earned runs in two thirds of an inning, and Darwinzon Hernandez gave up four earned runs in an inning and a third. On Sunday, Brayan Bello gave up five earned runs in four innings in a starting role, and Hirokazu Sawamura gave up three earned runs in one inning.