Blue Jays trade pitcher Nick Robertson to Astros

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded right handed relief pitcher Nick Robertson of Roanoke, Virginia to the Houston Astros for minor league right handed pitcher Edinson Batista of Santiago, Dominican Republic. In an interesting note, Nick Robertson, the baseball player, should not be confused with Nick Robertson, the hockey player, who ironically is an American left winger with Toronto’s National Hockey League team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Nick Robertson, the hockey player, is from Pasadena, California, and is best known as being the brother of Dallas Stars superstar Jason Robertson. On a side note, I once picked up Nick Robertson in a prestigious hockey pool I am in, thinking I was picking up Jason Robertson. (Information director in the pool only stated Robertson was available). As for Nick Robertson, he should not be considered in any hockey pools or baseball pools at this time. Guess what? I am now the co-information director for the hockey pool.

Fifth Major League Baseball team

Robertson has pitched for four Major League Baseball teams in the past. He was with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox in 2023, and with the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays in 2024.

This past season, Robertson pitched in nine games with the Cardinals and Blue Jays. He did not have a decision, and had an earned run average of 4.05. In 13 1/3 innings pitched, Robertson gave up 15 hits, six earned runs, three home runs and two walks, to go along with 14 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.28.

Traded twice before

Robertson has the distinction of being traded twice in the past. He was involved in the deal on July 25, 2023, that saw utility man Kike Hernandez traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and in a deal on December 8, 2023, that saw Canadian outfielder Tyler O’Neill go from the St. Louis Cardinals to Red Sox.

