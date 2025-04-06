Blues deliver franchise high 12 game winning streak

The St. Louis Blues have delivered a franchise high 12 game winning streak. They accomplished the feat on Saturday night in a 5-4 Blues win over the Colorado Avalanche at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Inside Look at the Blues win over the Avalanche

St. Louis got a strong offensive performance from center Robert Thomas of Aurora, Ontario. He led the team with four points as he had one goal and three assists. Defenseman Cam Fowler also had three helpers. Meanwhile, center Zachary Bolduc of Trois-Rivieres scored twice. The other two Blues goal scorers were Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia and Jake Neighbours of Airdrie, Alberta.

The Blues dominated the Avalanche the first half of the game. They in fact took a 4-0 lead near the midway point of the second period with the man advantage. Colorado then scored the next three goals before Thomas scored a key insurance goal with 31 seconds left in the third period. Due to the fact the Avalanche scored nine seconds left in regulation, Thomas’s empty netter was the game-winner.

Inside Look at the Streak

The Blues have won 12 straight games since March 15. They first beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 thanks to an impressive hat trick by Jordan Kyrou. They then beat the Anaheim Ducks on March 16, the Nashville Predators 4-1 on March 18, the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on March 20 thanks to an overtime winner by defenseman Philip Broberg of Orebro, Sweden, the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on March 22, the Predators 4-1 on March 23, the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 on March 25, the Predators 3-2 on March 27, the Avalanche 2-1 on March 29, the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal by Thomas on Thursday.

Where are the Blues in the standings?

St. Louis is in fourth place in the Central Division. They have a record of 43 wins, 28 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time for 93 points.