NHL News and Rumors

Blues deliver franchise high 12 game winning streak

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24459222_168396541_lowres-2

The St. Louis Blues have delivered a franchise high 12 game winning streak. They accomplished the feat on Saturday night in a 5-4 Blues win over the Colorado Avalanche at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Inside Look at the Blues win over the Avalanche

St. Louis got a strong offensive performance from center Robert Thomas of Aurora, Ontario.  He led the team with four points as he had one goal and three assists. Defenseman Cam Fowler also had three helpers. Meanwhile, center Zachary Bolduc of Trois-Rivieres scored twice. The other two Blues goal scorers were Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia and Jake Neighbours of Airdrie, Alberta.

The Blues dominated the Avalanche the first half of the game. They in fact took a 4-0 lead near the midway point of the second period with the man advantage. Colorado then scored the next three goals before Thomas scored a key insurance goal with 31 seconds left in the third period. Due to the fact the Avalanche scored nine seconds left in regulation, Thomas’s empty netter was the game-winner.

Inside Look at the Streak

The Blues have won 12 straight games since March 15. They first beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 thanks to an impressive hat trick by Jordan Kyrou. They then beat the Anaheim Ducks on March 16,  the Nashville Predators 4-1 on March 18, the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on March 20 thanks to an overtime winner by defenseman Philip Broberg of Orebro, Sweden, the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on March 22, the Predators 4-1 on March 23, the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 on March 25, the Predators 3-2 on March 27, the Avalanche 2-1 on March 29, the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday, and the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal by Thomas on Thursday.

Where are the Blues in the standings?

St. Louis is in fourth place in the Central Division. They have a record of 43 wins, 28 regulation losses, and seven losses in extra time for 93 points.

 

 

Topics  
Blues NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_25864902_168396541_lowres-2

X reacts to Alexander Ovechkin setting NHL all-time goal scoring record

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24459222_168396541_lowres-2
Blues deliver franchise high 12 game winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak records 21st NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  9h
NHL News and Rumors
Ovechkin
Alexander Ovechkin ties Gretzky’s record for most goals ever
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 5 2025
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23059249_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers finding a way to win despite undisclosed injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins
Bruins go from first to worst in East in two years
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 4 2025
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks
Blues move into playoff contention thanks to 10 game winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 2 2025
More News
Arrow to top