Blues’ eight game losing streak is longest in franchise history

The St. Louis Blues have struggled mightily in the last couple of weeks, and on Tuesday they set the franchise record for the longest losing streak in franchise history (eight straight losses). Their latest loss was not even close, as they were spanked 5-1 by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Previous seven-game losing streaks

According to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the Blues have lost seven straight games three times. They occurred from November 12-26, 1967, February 12-25, 1989, and January 4-17, 2006. It should be noted that when the Blues lost seven straight games in their first National Hockey League season of 1967-68, they did reach the 1968 Stanley Cup Finals. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers and Minnesota North Stars in seven games each before being swept in the finals by the Montreal Canadiens.

Eight-game losing streak

The Blues began their eight game losing streak on October 24, when they were blanked 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, Michigan picked up his first of two shutouts of the season. The other came on November 5 in a 4-0 Winnipeg win over the Chicago Blackhawks. St. Louis then lost 3-1 to the Edmonton Oilers on October 26, 6-2 to the Nashville Predators on October 27, 7-4 to the Montreal Canadiens on October 29 (first career hat trick for Christian Dvorak of Palos, Illinois), 5-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Halloween, 5-2 to the New York Islanders on November 3, and 3-1 to the Boston Bruins on November 7. In that time, the Blues were outscored 38-12. In an interesting note, the Blues are also the first NHL team ever to lose eight straight games after winning three straight.

Eighth straight loss

On Tuesday, in the Blues loss to the Flyers, three Flyers had multi-point games with one goal and one assist each for two points. They were Noah Coates of Stillwater, Minnesota, Travis Konecny of London, Ontario, and Owen Tippett of Peterborough, Ontario. The other Flyers who scored were Wade Allison of Carmen, Manitoba and Lukas Sedlak of Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic.