Blues move into playoff contention thanks to 10 game winning streak

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks

One of the biggest stories in the National Hockey League over the last week has been the play of the St. Louis Blues. They currently have a 10 game winning streak, and all of a sudden, have 89 points and are seventh in the Western Conference. More impressively, they comfortably lead the Calgary Flames by seven points for a playoff spot.

The Blues’s 10 game winning streak is the second longest in franchise history. Their longest streak is 11 wins which happened from January 23, 2019 to February 19, 2019. That in fact was the only year the Blues have won the Stanley Cup.

Who did the Blues beat during the 2024-25 streak?

The Blues first win during the streak was on March 15 in a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild. Jordan Kyrou of Toronto, Ontario had the hat trick. That was followed by a 7-2 Blues win over the Anaheim Ducks on March 16, a 4-1 Blues win over the Nashville Predators on March 18, a 4-3 Blues overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20, a 4-1 Blues win over the Chicago Blackhawks on March 22, a 4-1 Blues win over the Predators on March 23, a 6-1 Blues win over the Montreal Canadiens on March 25, a 3-2 Blues win over the Predators on March 27, a 2-1 Blues win over the Colorado Avalanche on March 29, and in a 2-1 Blues win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Statistics during the streak

The Blues have outscored their opponent 41-14 during the streak. What is most impressive has been their team defense. They have only given up 14 goals in 10 games. That is an average of only 1.4 goals per game. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington of Richmond Hill, Ontario has won his last six games, and have given up only one goal in each of his last four starts. The Blues’s overtime hero in the win over the Canucks was defenseman Philip Broberg of Orebro, Sweden.

Who do the Blues have next?

They play the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 3. The Penguins beat the Blues 5-3 on March 13. That in fact was their last loss.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
