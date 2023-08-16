Golf News and Rumors

BMW Championship 2023 Sleeper Picks: JT Poston Among Best Longshot Bets

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
The 2023 BMW Championship is finally here and competition is going to be tighter than ever with only the top 50 players on the FedEx Cup standings in action this weekend.

There is a lot on the line at Olympia Fields as only the top 30 advance to the Tour Championship, the final tournament of the season.

Even with tight odds, there is a lot of room for long shots and sleepers to break through this weekend. There are great candidates trending in the right direction on a cusp of a win, including players like Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, and J.T. Poston.

Below, we’ll go over the top BMW Championship 2023 longshot bets.

Lucas Glover (+4000)

Lucas Glover has been absolutely on fire over the last few weeks. Since the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Glover has gained a total of 61.7 strokes against the field, averaging 2.80 strokes a round, which is better than Scottie Scheffler at 2.34 strokes per round over his last 50 rounds.

He’s been exceptional with his putter, gaining at least 5.5 strokes from tee to green on five different occasions. While he’s coming off back-to-back wins, no one is more confident with his stroke than Glover is right now.

Bet on Lucas Glover (+4000) at BetOnline

Russell Henley (+5000)

In the background, Russell Henley has been posting some great numbers. He finished T6 last week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship after finishing as the runner-up at the Wyndham Championship. He has nine top-20 finishes in his last 12 events with three of those in the top 6.

His game also matches up well with the Olympia Fields North Course. To win this week, Henley will need to be accurate off the tee, elite on approach, and provide a great short game, something that he does on a regular basis. Henley has been knocking on the door of a win for a while and Olympia Fields may be the place for that to happen.

Bet on Russell Henley (+5000) at BetOnline

JT Poston (+10000)

While there are a few deficiencies in his game, J.T. Poston is a real threat this weekend at Olympia Fields. His recent results have been spectacular with four top-six finishes in his last six events.

He’s been strong from fairway to green but has had some trouble with his accuracy off the tee. If he’s able to keep his first shot in line, at +10,000, and his season on the line, J.T. Poston is a great candidate to keep an eye on in Illinois.

Bet on JT Poston (+10000) at BetOnline

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
