College Basketball News and Rumors

Legendary College Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dies At 83

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
Bob Knight

Bob Knight, the Hall of Fame basketball coach best known for his time at Indiana University, died Wednesday at 83. His family announced the news on Knight’s website.

Bob Knight Dies At 83

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the Knight family said in a statement. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Knight began his head coaching career at Army at the young age of 24 in 1965. Knight went 102–50 in six seasons at Army. One of the players Knight coached was Mike Krzyzewski, who became the winningest coach in NCAA Division I men’s college basketball history at Duke.

In 1971, Knight was hired as the next coach of Indiana University, where he would spend the next 29 years of his career. Knight went 662–239, winning three National Championships in 1976, 1981, and 1987. Knight’s 1975-1976 went 32-0.

In March 2000, Knight was dismissed from Indiana after violating the school’s “zero tolerance” policy after grabbing the arm of a student who greeted him. More allegations against Knight surfaced, including an incident in 1997 when he choked former player Neil Reed.

Knight became known for his on-court tirades, from cursing at the refs to famously throwing a chair across the court.

Bob Knight Went To Texas Tech

Six months after being dismissed by Indiana, Knight became the head coach at Texas Tech. From 2001-2008, Knight went 138–82, with four NCAA Tournament appearances. Knight never coached at the Division I level again, electing to work in broadcasting for ESPN.

In 42 seasons, Knight went 902-371, the sixth-most wins in Division I men’s college basketball history.

In 1984, Knight coached the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team to a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics. As a player, Knight won a National Championship at Ohio State in 1960.

Knight was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.

College Basketball News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

