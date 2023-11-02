Legendary College Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dies At 83

Bob Knight, the Hall of Fame basketball coach best known for his time at Indiana University, died Wednesday at 83. His family announced the news on Knight’s website.

Bob Knight Dies At 83

Thoughts and prayers to the Knight family as legendary Coach Bob Knight passed away today at the age of 83. https://t.co/EE6twbBsQe — Bob Knight (@BobKnightLegacy) November 1, 2023

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the Knight family said in a statement. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

Knight began his head coaching career at Army at the young age of 24 in 1965. Knight went 102–50 in six seasons at Army. One of the players Knight coached was Mike Krzyzewski, who became the winningest coach in NCAA Division I men’s college basketball history at Duke.

In 1971, Knight was hired as the next coach of Indiana University, where he would spend the next 29 years of his career. Knight went 662–239, winning three National Championships in 1976, 1981, and 1987. Knight’s 1975-1976 went 32-0.

In March 2000, Knight was dismissed from Indiana after violating the school’s “zero tolerance” policy after grabbing the arm of a student who greeted him. More allegations against Knight surfaced, including an incident in 1997 when he choked former player Neil Reed.

Knight became known for his on-court tirades, from cursing at the refs to famously throwing a chair across the court.

Bob Knight Went To Texas Tech

So sorry to learn of the passing of Bob Knight who was so good in his prime teaching how to play the game.Always loved talking hoops with him over the https://t.co/HEyBP2IlxZ heart goes out to Karen the love of his life & his family & friends .@ESPN App https://t.co/qAXMCWliJc — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 1, 2023

Six months after being dismissed by Indiana, Knight became the head coach at Texas Tech. From 2001-2008, Knight went 138–82, with four NCAA Tournament appearances. Knight never coached at the Division I level again, electing to work in broadcasting for ESPN.

In 42 seasons, Knight went 902-371, the sixth-most wins in Division I men’s college basketball history.

In 1984, Knight coached the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team to a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics. As a player, Knight won a National Championship at Ohio State in 1960.

Knight was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.