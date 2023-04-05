Renowned golf analyst Bob Weeks is sharing his expert picks, predictions, and top contenders for the 2023 Masters. As a respected golf journalist and commentator, Weeks has gained a reputation for his insightful analysis and predictions. He has been discussing his favorites this week, focusing on the “Big Three” – Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler – as well as providing his thoughts on Corey Conners. Let’s take a look at Bob Weeks’ Masters picks and predictions.

Weeks has made his picks for the 2023 Masters, considering factors such as recent form and weather conditions. He sees a significant gap between the top three players and the rest of the field, and he feels strongly about Rory McIlroy’s chances. Additionally, Weeks believes that Corey Conners’ consistent play could put him in contention this week.

Bob Weeks Expert Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Masters

Weeks has shared his thoughts on the 2023 Masters, and his picks include the “Big Three” of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler against the field (+201), Rory McIlroy to win (+750), and Corey Conners as a longshot pick (+5500).

Check out a full breakdown of Bob Weeks’ expert picks, predictions, and top contenders for the 2023 Masters below:

Weeks believes that the “Big Three” of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler are dominating the golf scene this year, and he would take them against the rest of the field.

“It’s as wide a gap as you can get at a major championship, I think,” Weeks said on the gap between the Rahm, McIlroy, and Scheffler to the next best golfer.

“Usually you don’t have much between three and four. But the top three guys seem to be dominating everything that’s going on this year. If you gave me those three versus the field, I’d probably take those three. I really think the big three are that dominant.”

𝗠𝗰𝗜𝗟𝗥𝗢𝗬'𝗦 𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦 ⛳️ 2018 – T5

⛳️ 2019 – T21

⛳️ 2020 – T5

⛳️ 2021 – CUT

⛳️ 2022 – 2

Weeks is particularly confident in Rory McIlroy’s chances at the 2023 Masters. “I feel REALLY good about Rory McIlroy,” he said. With his impressive track record and recent form, McIlroy is well-positioned to make a strong showing at Augusta this year.

With a combination of talent, experience, and favorable conditions, Rory McIlroy might just be the golfer to watch this week as he seeks to add another major championship to his already impressive resume.

Will this be the year Rory finally completes the career grand slam? Bob Weeks certainly thinks so.

Bob Weeks’ dark horse pick for the Masters is Corey Conners. He believes that Conners’ consistent play, particularly in terms of hitting fairways and greens in regulation, could put him in contention for the green jacket.

Weeks said, “He hits a lot of fairways and a lot of greens in regulation. All he has to do is be a good putter, and he has a really legitimate chance.”

With odds of +5500, Conners could provide excellent value for bettors. His strong play at Augusta and recent good form may just be the perfect combination to propel him to his first major victory and a nicely fitted green jacket.

