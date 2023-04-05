Golf Picks

Bob Weeks Masters 2023 Expert Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
David Evans
4 min read
bob weeks

Renowned golf analyst Bob Weeks is sharing his expert picks, predictions, and top contenders for the 2023 Masters. As a respected golf journalist and commentator, Weeks has gained a reputation for his insightful analysis and predictions. He has been discussing his favorites this week, focusing on the “Big Three” – Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler – as well as providing his thoughts on Corey Conners. Let’s take a look at Bob Weeks’ Masters picks and predictions.

Weeks has made his picks for the 2023 Masters, considering factors such as recent form and weather conditions. He sees a significant gap between the top three players and the rest of the field, and he feels strongly about Rory McIlroy’s chances. Additionally, Weeks believes that Corey Conners’ consistent play could put him in contention this week.

Best Golf Betting Sites For Masters 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

Bob Weeks Expert Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Masters

Weeks has shared his thoughts on the 2023 Masters, and his picks include the “Big Three” of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler against the field (+201), Rory McIlroy to win (+750), and Corey Conners as a longshot pick (+5500).

Check out a full breakdown of Bob Weeks’ expert picks, predictions, and top contenders for the 2023 Masters below:

The Big Three (Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler) vs. the Field (+201)

Weeks believes that the “Big Three” of Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler are dominating the golf scene this year, and he would take them against the rest of the field.

“It’s as wide a gap as you can get at a major championship, I think,” Weeks said on the gap between the Rahm, McIlroy, and Scheffler to the next best golfer.

“Usually you don’t have much between three and four. But the top three guys seem to be dominating everything that’s going on this year. If you gave me those three versus the field, I’d probably take those three. I really think the big three are that dominant.”

Bet on The Big Three vs. the Field (+201)

Rory McIlroy to Win The Masters (+750)

Weeks is particularly confident in Rory McIlroy’s chances at the 2023 Masters. “I feel REALLY good about Rory McIlroy,” he said. With his impressive track record and recent form, McIlroy is well-positioned to make a strong showing at Augusta this year.

With a combination of talent, experience, and favorable conditions, Rory McIlroy might just be the golfer to watch this week as he seeks to add another major championship to his already impressive resume.

Will this be the year Rory finally completes the career grand slam? Bob Weeks certainly thinks so.

Bet on Rory McIlroy (+750)

Corey Conners to Win The Masters (+5500)

Bob Weeks’ dark horse pick for the Masters is Corey Conners. He believes that Conners’ consistent play, particularly in terms of hitting fairways and greens in regulation, could put him in contention for the green jacket.

Weeks said, “He hits a lot of fairways and a lot of greens in regulation. All he has to do is be a good putter, and he has a really legitimate chance.”

With odds of +5500, Conners could provide excellent value for bettors. His strong play at Augusta and recent good form may just be the perfect combination to propel him to his first major victory and a nicely fitted green jacket.

Bet on Corey Conners (+5500)

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors Golf Picks PGA
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To Golf Picks

Golf Picks
WGC Match Play 2023 Longshots: Theegala Among Best Sleeper Picks

WGC-Dell Match Play 2023 Longshots: Theegala, Montgomery Among Best Sleeper Picks

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 21 2023
Golf Picks
Billy Horschel Golf
Honda Classic 2023 Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 20 2023
Golf Picks
PGA Tour Player Impact Program pays Tiger Woods additional $15M
Genesis Invitational Open 2023 Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 16 2023
Golf Picks
Collin Morikawa Golf - Phoenix Open Picks
Phoenix Open 2023 Odds, Predictions and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 9 2023
Golf Picks
Tony Finau Golf - The American Express
The American Express Predictions | Golf Preview, Betting Picks and Best Golf Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 19 2023
Golf Picks
Jordan Spieth Golf - Sony Open
Sony Open Predictions | Golf Preview, Betting Picks and Best Golf Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 11 2023
Golf Picks
Brooks Koepka LIV Miami Golf
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship | Golf Preview, Betting Picks, Predictions and Best Odds
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Oct 28 2022
More News
Arrow to top