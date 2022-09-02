Bookies Give War Like Goddess a 71% Chance Of Defending Flower Bowl Crown

War Like Goddess, the defending champion of this Saturday’s Flower Bowl Stakes, has been given a 71% chance by the bookmakers of successfully defending her crown. The Saratoga Grade 2 contest this Saturday at the New York track, is on the same card at the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup, but will carry just as much interest.

The Bill Mott-trained 5 year-old – War Like Goddess – landed the race by 2 1/4 lengths 12 months ago (watch again below) and connections have opted to take the same route as last year by winning the Glen Falls Stakes at Saratoga on Aug 6. She’ll been put in at odds-on to defend her title and it might take a good filly to stop that happening (See the full Flower Bowl Stakes betting below)



The 1 3/8m Flower Bowl Stakes had previously been run as a Grade 1 contest, but will be run for the first time in 2022 as a Grade 2 after being downgraded by the American Graded Stakes Committee.

Even though the race has lost its Grade 1 tag, it still has a Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Turf ‘win and you’re in’ bonus attached to it – meaning the winning filly of Saturday’s race will get fast-tracked to the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland on Nov 5.

When Is The 2022 Flower Bowl Invitational Stakes?



Run over a distance of 1 3/8m, the Grade 2 Flower Bowl Stakes is staged at Saratoga racetrack in New York.

📅Date: Saturday September 3, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Saratoga racetrack, New York, (Turf)

💰 Purse: $600,000

Odds Give War Like Goddess Has 71% Chance To Defend Flower Bowl Crown



WAR LIKE GODDESS @ 2-5 BetOnline will head to Saratoga this Saturday another year older than when landing the Flower Bowl 12 months ago, but she’s still only a 5 year-old and has been lightly-campiagned this season with this prize clearly a big carrot for her again.

The Bill Mott-trained mare has only been out on the track twice this season, but both have been winning ones. She won the Grade 3 Bewitch Stakes at Keeneland on April 29 with the minimum of fuss and followed by taking the Grade 2 Glen Falls Stakes at Saratoga on Aug 6 (watch below) – an event she also took 12 months ago before winning the Flower Bowl – can lightning strike twice?

Therefore, War Like Goddess’ connections have opted for exactly the same route this season and the fact she’s clearly trained on as a 5 year-old – then she gets the call to repeat the dose and successfully defend her crown.

She can follow the Stephanie’s Kitten (2014/15) and Riskaverse (2004/05) as recent ‘back-to-back’- winners of the Flower Bowl Stakes and also give her trainer William Mott with a record-equalling sixth win in this Grade 2 Saratoga race.

Bill Mott Has Won The Flower Bowl Stakes Five Times



Bill Mott, who trains the leading fancy and last year’s winner – War Like Goddess – has a top record in the Flower Bowl Stakes, with five past successes.

Mott needs just one more win to equal the impressive more recent haul of six wins by the Chad Brown barn, but with War Like Goddess expected to be a warm order this Saturday there is every chance Mott will be top of the honours list in this race again come the weekend.

Bill Mott’s debut Flower Bowl Stakes win came back in 1988 with Gaily Gaily and then added two wins in 1994 and 1995 with Dahlia’s Dreamer and Northern Emerald. He had to wait until 2008 for his next victory when Dynaforce did the business, while his most recent win came, of course, 12 months ago with War Like Goddess who is back for more this Saturday.

DID YOU KNOW: 14 of the last 16 Flower Bowl Stakes winners were aged 4 or 5

Chad Brown Has a Fine Flower Bowl Stakes Record Too

The Chad Brown stable have a top record in the Flower Bowl Stakes too – winning the race six times and are the winning-most trainer in the races history.

Brown’s first victory in the Flower Bowl came in 2011 with Stacelita and since then has added wins in 2014 and 2015 with Stephanie’s Kitten, plus Lady Eli in 2016. While his recent successes, in the now Grade 2 event, were Fourstar Crook (2018) and Sistercharlie (2019).

It’s a prize that Brown loves to target each season and this year is no different with three of the seven Flower Bowl Stakes 2022 entries coming from his stable – Capital Structure, Virginia Joy and Marvelous Maude.

Who Are The Main Threats To War Like Goddess?



As mentioned, the Chad Brown yard love to target this race and with three runners they will be trying to lower the colours of last year’s winner – War Like Goddess.

Their Marvelous Maude heads here in winning form after taking two allowance races but this is clearly a big step up into Graded company, so you feel she’ll need to find a bit extra.

Brown also has Capital Structure in the race and this 5 year-old will be ridden by the 2017 winning jockey Jose Ortiz. She is also a recent winner after landing an Allowance Optional Claimer too at Saratoga on July 31 and has only had two runs this year. She’ll need to step up again, but is a filly going in the right direction.

Flanigan’s Cove was 4th behind War Like Goddess in the Glen Falls Stakes last time out, but was only 3 lengths adrift of the Mott filly and could get a bit closer this time over the slightly shorter trip. The negative though is that she’s 0-from-4 this year.

Costana is another that’s up in grade so would need to take a step forward, so the other that’s a bigger threat to War Like Goddess looks to be the final Chad Brown runner – VIRGINIA JOY @ 7-2 BetOnline.

This 5 year-old also ran in the Glen Falls Stakes last time, but was third and only back 1 3/4 lengths from War Like Goddess. Prior to that run she was a fine 4th (beaten only a length) in the New York Stakes at Belmont Park and on May 7 was a cracking 14 length winner of the Grade 2 Sheepshead Bay Stakes (watch below) again at Belmont.

With five wins from her 13 career runs and nine top three finishes, she’s a filly that knows how to get her head in front and looks the most likely to give last year’s winner the most to think about.

DID YOU KNOW? The Chad Brown and Bill Mott stables have won the Flower Bowl Stakes 11 tims between them

Flower Bowl Stakes 2022 Betting

Flower Bowl Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker WAR LIKE GODDESS 2-5 71.4% VIRGINIA JOY 7-2 22.2% TEMPLE CITY TERROR 8-1 11.1% FLANIGAN’S COVE 12-1 7.7% CAPITAL STRUCTURE 15-1 6.2% MARVELOUS MAUDE 20-1 4.8% COASTANA 30-1 3.5%

All odds correct as of 13:24 on Fri 2 Sept and subject to change

Full Flower Bowl Stakes 2022 Runners and Riders

CAPITAL STRUCTURE @ 15-1 BetOnline

Trainer: C. Brown

Jockey: J. Ortiz

Age: 5

Form: 2-6-4-1

FLANIGAN’S COVE @ 12-1 BetOnline

Trainer: C. McGaughey

Jockey: J. Castellano

Age: 4

Form: 2-3-2-4

VIRGINIA JOY @ 7-2 BetOnline

Trainer: C. Brown

Jockey: I.Ortiz Jr.

Age: 5

Form: 1-1-4-3

WAR LIKE GODDESS @ 2-5 BetOnline

Trainer: W.Mott

Jockey: J.Rosario

Age: 5

Form: 1-3-1-1

COASTANA @ 30-1 BetOnline

Trainer: C. DeVaux

Jockey: J. Lezcano

Age: 5

Form: 1-2-1-4

TEMPLE CITY TERROR @ 8-1 BetOnline

Trainer: B.Walsh

Jockey: L. Saez

Age: 6

Form: 5-1-7-2

MARVELOUS MAUDE @ 20-1 BetOnline

Trainer: C.Brown

Jockey: M. Franco

Age: 4

Form: 2-3-1-1

Recent Flower Bowl Stakes Winners

2021 – WAR LIKE GODDESS

2020 – CIVIL UNION

2019 – SISTERCHARLIE

2018 – FOURSTAR CROOK

2017 – WAR FLAG

2016 – LADY ELI

2015 – STEPHANIE’S KITTEN

2014 – STEPHANIE’S KITTEN

See War Like Goddess Winning The 2021 Flower Bowl Stakes

