Boston Bruins Break NHL Regular Season Wins Record

Although they have bigger goals in mind, the Boston Bruins are officially the greatest regular-season hockey team in the history of the NHL.

The Boston Bruins have made NHL history by setting a new record for the most wins in a single regular season. On Sunday, the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 at Wells Fargo Center, earning their 63rd win of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Bruins Make History

With the victory, Boston improved to an impressive 63-12-5, bringing their total points to 131. The Bruins have now become the third team in NHL history to register 130 points in a single season, joining the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens and 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings. The team is just one point shy of equaling the record for most points in a season, held by the 1976-77 Canadiens with 132 points.

The Bruins also made their mark on the road, recording their 30th road win of the season and becoming only the third team to accomplish this feat. Leading the way for Boston was David Pastrnak, who scored a hat trick, including his 60th goal of the season and the 300th of his career. Pastrnak joins Connor McDavid as the only two players to score 60 goals this season, and their achievement marks only the ninth time in NHL history that the league has seen multiple 60-goal scorers. This rare feat has not been accomplished since the 1995-96 season.

Bruins Strike Early

Charlie Coyle wasted no time getting the Bruins on the board just 47 seconds into the game, and Pavel Zacha’s goal late in the third period solidified the victory. The Philadelphia Flyers put up a good fight with goals from Wade Allison, Joel Farabee, and Owen Tippett, but it was Jeremy Swayman’s impressive 34 saves that secured the win for the Bruins. Felix Sandstrom did his best to keep the Flyers in the game with 29 saves, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Bruins from making history.

Swayman and Pastrnak Weigh In

“It’s been a lot of fun, I’m not going to lie,” Pastrnak said after his fourth four-point game this season. “It’s been enjoyable, especially the group we have here. We obviously knew the stakes, and it’s definitely special to hit it in a game like this. Made history today in the biggest league in hockey.” “It’s hard to win in this league and there’s a reason why this record is at 62 because not many teams can get there, so it’s a special honor,” said goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who made 34 saves. “These guys in this room are more than deserving.”

The Bruins play host to Washington on Tuesday night and then close the season out in Montreal. And then the second season begins where the Bruins will be in the chase for the Stanley Cup.