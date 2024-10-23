Celtics

Boston Celtics Tie Record for Most Three-Point Shots Made in a Single Game

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Boston Celtics

On a night where the Boston Celtics raised their 18th banner and received their championship rings, they picked up right where they left off from last season. Against the rival New York Knicks, the Celtics made a statement. A statement that said they were the defending champions for a reason. The Celtics made NBA history as they tied the NBA record for most three-point shots made in a single game with 29. Boston was well aware they were close to breaking the record as they hoisted up three-point attempt after three-point attempt as the fourth quarter wound down. The Celtics ended up missing 13 straight three-pointers as they tried extremely hard to break the record. 

“When we were tied, I was like ‘We’re one away from the record,’” Celtics shooting guard, Derrick White shared, as the Celtics started out with a 35-point lead against New York. “I shouldn’t have said anything. It’s kind of like a no-hitter, huh? I blame myself.”

Reigning Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, also talked about how the team was aware of the feat they were chasing. 

“When we were just playing, having fun, playing our style of basketball, everything was going in,” Brown continued in his postgame interview. “The crowd got into it, and we started hunting them, we couldn’t even hit the bright side of the barn.”

Still, the team kicked off their quest to defend the title in a big way as they defeated the Knicks by a final score of 132-109. 

Boston Celtics Make History on Opening Night 

Boston Celtics Looking as Dominant as Ever 

The Boston Celtics still look like the cream of the crop in the NBA. Yes, it was only the first game. However, the Celtics retained all of their core personnel and still looked solid even without star center, Kristaps Porzingis, on the floor. Jayson Tatum looked like an MVP as he poured in 37 points to go along with 10 assists. He seemed to finally settle into the flow of his game after being heavily scrutinized all summer long after a lackluster performance in the NBA Finals and the Olympics. The second star, Jaylen Brown, also had a respectable game. He came away with 23 points, seven rebounds, and also shot 55.6 percent from beyond the arc. Derrick White also had a monster game with 24 points, four assists, and a steal. Considering all of this, the Boston Celtics will be one of the toughest teams to defeat this season. 

Topics  
Celtics Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Celtics

Celtics
Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics Tie Record for Most Three-Point Shots Made in a Single Game

Author image Mathew Huff  •  2h
Celtics
NBA: Utah Summer League-San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers
Celtics Sign Lonnie Walker IV to One-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 29 2024
Celtics
NBA: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown Wins 2024 Finals MVP
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 18 2024
Celtics
Boston Celtics
NBA Finals 2024: Who Needs to be the Celtics’ X-Factor?
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 4 2024
Celtics
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Utah Jazz
Boston Celtics Want Blake Griffin to Return
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 27 2024
Celtics
NBA: Washington Wizards at Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Knows He Will be Judged on His Ability to Win a Title
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 21 2024
Celtics
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks
Kristaps Porzingis Heaps High Praise on Boston Celtics Organization
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top