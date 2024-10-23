On a night where the Boston Celtics raised their 18th banner and received their championship rings, they picked up right where they left off from last season. Against the rival New York Knicks, the Celtics made a statement. A statement that said they were the defending champions for a reason. The Celtics made NBA history as they tied the NBA record for most three-point shots made in a single game with 29. Boston was well aware they were close to breaking the record as they hoisted up three-point attempt after three-point attempt as the fourth quarter wound down. The Celtics ended up missing 13 straight three-pointers as they tried extremely hard to break the record.

“When we were tied, I was like ‘We’re one away from the record,’” Celtics shooting guard, Derrick White shared, as the Celtics started out with a 35-point lead against New York. “I shouldn’t have said anything. It’s kind of like a no-hitter, huh? I blame myself.”

Reigning Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, also talked about how the team was aware of the feat they were chasing.

“When we were just playing, having fun, playing our style of basketball, everything was going in,” Brown continued in his postgame interview. “The crowd got into it, and we started hunting them, we couldn’t even hit the bright side of the barn.”

Still, the team kicked off their quest to defend the title in a big way as they defeated the Knicks by a final score of 132-109.

Boston Celtics Make History on Opening Night

Boston Celtics Looking as Dominant as Ever

The Boston Celtics still look like the cream of the crop in the NBA. Yes, it was only the first game. However, the Celtics retained all of their core personnel and still looked solid even without star center, Kristaps Porzingis, on the floor. Jayson Tatum looked like an MVP as he poured in 37 points to go along with 10 assists. He seemed to finally settle into the flow of his game after being heavily scrutinized all summer long after a lackluster performance in the NBA Finals and the Olympics. The second star, Jaylen Brown, also had a respectable game. He came away with 23 points, seven rebounds, and also shot 55.6 percent from beyond the arc. Derrick White also had a monster game with 24 points, four assists, and a steal. Considering all of this, the Boston Celtics will be one of the toughest teams to defeat this season.