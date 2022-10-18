Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Predictions, Latest Odds and Betting Picks For Week 1

NBA Week 1 gets underway with an eye-watering double-header; we have already offered up our predictions for the Warriors versus Lakers game, and now we are taking a look at last season’s runners-up Boston Celtics who host the Sixers on Tuesday evening.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Top Picks

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Week 1 Free Bet

Click here to sign up with Betonline Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS Get $1000 in Free Bets ready for Celtics vs 76ers.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Tip 1: Philadelphia 76ers +2 @ -105 with BetOnline

Kicking things off, we are going against the grain and predicting a Sixers win on the opening night.

The Celtics have been dealt a lot of favouritism in the markets after their run to the NBA Championship final last season, but they were far from convincing in their pre-season performances and their defensive frailties, particularly in relation to rim protection, were glaringly obvious.

Add to that a host of off-field distractions involving the suspension to head coach Ime Udoka, a Robert Williams injury as well as the introduction of a new coach, we think Philadelphia can certainly cover the spread, particularly with Joel Embiid firing on all cylinders and James Harden getting a full training camp under his belt.

Philadelphia were the underdog 25 times and won 12, or 48%, of those games last season.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Tip 2: Under 216 Points @ -105 with BetOnline

Next, we are going for under 216 points on the total spread for several reasons.

Although these sides split the series meeting 2-2, they both averaged relatively low scores throughout with the Celtics clocking in at just over 106, while Philadelphia averaged just 98.

Offensively the Celtics put up, on average, three more points away from home with just under 110 at the TD Garden which bodes well for our selection. As well as this, neither team ranked in the top ten offensively, and although the Celtics look somewhat vulnerable in defence they did top the rankings last season.

While we are expecting a Sixers win, we are not expecting the scoreline to clear the spread in what could well be a cagey affair.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Tip 3: Both to Score +100 Points @ -164 with BetOnline

Despite our previous prediction, we have predicted both teams to put up at least 100 points.

The hosts averaged 111.8 points last year while the Sixers racked up 109.9 points per game. Add to that both sides also conceded an average of 103 points per game means that they should both put up, or allow, 100 points each.

Although that is certainly cutting it fine for our second pick, we can’t see this being a notably one-sided match-up with both sides experiencing on-field limitations.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Odds