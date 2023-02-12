We have finally arrived to the most anticipated game of the football season. After a very long NFL campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in a matchup featuring the two best offenses in the league. With that in mind, the Eagles running backs, such as Boston Scott, will be called upon to have big days yet again.

Online sportsbooks will offer plenty of bets in various categories, including props for Boston Scott.

As of Sunday morning, the Eagles are still favored, but only by one point now. However, this is a Super Bowl that could go either way. There really is no clear-cut favorite or underdog this year.

The total remains at 51.

View the entire chart from BetOnline below.

Boston Scott Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

Below, we will take a look at some key stats for Boston Scott.

The Eagles have a running back committee featuring the likes of him, Miles Sanders, and Kenneth Gainwell. However, Scott is one of the more reliable playmakers on the roster. This year, he rushed for 217 yards on 54 rushing attempts.

He also scored three touchdowns and netted 41.2 fantasy football points for fantasy owners this season.

Below are some other key numbers from Boston Scott to take a look at before placing your bets.

Scott has six rushing attempts in the Eagles’ two playoff games

Has not seen any playing time against the Chiefs yet in his career

Has five or more rushing attempts since week 17

Last Game vs 49ers: Six rushing attempts, 21 rushing yards, 3.50 yards per attempt

Boston Scott Rushing Yards – Over/Under 8.5 Rushing Yards

Boston Scott Rushing Yards Odds Play Over 8.5 -108 Under 8.5 -127

Scott Rushing Attempts – Over/Under 2.5 Rushing Attempts

Scott Rushing Attempts Odds Play Over 2.5 +130 Under 2.5 -175

Best Boston Scott Prop Bet – Over 8.5 Rushing Yards

While Boston Scott is not featured in the offense quite like Miles Sanders, he will still be a key part in this Super Bowl.

In the NFC Championship, the Eagles opted to ground and pound the league’s number one defense into submission. The running back committee as a whole was huge.

With this in mind, it would not be surprising to see the Eagles try to utilize the running game a lot against this lesser Chiefs defense. As a result, Boston Scott should have plenty of opportunities making him getting over 8.5 yards on the ground an easy bet.

Take Boston Scott over 8.5 rushing yards.