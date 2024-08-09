Botswana wins its first ever Olympic medal

History was made at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Thursday as for the first time ever, Botswana won an Olympic medal. When Letsile Tebogo of Kanye crossed the finish line first in the men’s 200 metres, that medal turned out to be gold.

Inside Look at Men’s 200m

Tebogo had a winning time of 19.46 seconds, which was an African record time, and the fastest time in the world in 2024. Kenneth Bednarek of Tulsa, Oklahoma won the silver medal with a time of 19.62 seconds and Noah Lyles won a very controversial bronze medal with 19.7 seconds. Tebogo reached the podium by 0.53 seconds. Erriyon Knighton of the United States finished in fourth place with a time of 19.99 seconds.

Botswana Facts

Botswana has a population of 2.4 million. Known for its desert topography, the country borders South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The African nation has had notable success in the past at the International Association of Athletics Federations Track and Field Championships. In 2013, Amantle Montsho won the gold medal in the men’s 200 metres with a time of 49.56 seconds.

Tebogo’s prior achievements

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Tebogo won the silver medal in the men’s 100 metres and the bronze medal in the men’s 200 metres. The only sprinter faster than Tebogo in the men’s 100 metres was Lyles. Tebogo had a time of 9.88 seconds, and Lyles had a time of 9.83 seconds.

Controversy in the Men’s 200 metres

As mentioned, there was massive controversy in the men’s 200 metres, and it was surrounding the eligibility and ethics of Lyles. According to CBC Sports, it was reported that Lyles participated in the men’s 200 metres following a coronavirus diagnosis. There are questions what the proper coronavirus protocols at the Olympic Games are, if the proper procedures were followed, how many people knew that Lyles had coronavirus, were athletes who raced in the men’s 200 metres put at risk, and if anyone should be disciplined for the loose coronavirus protocols at the Olympic Games. According to NBC Sports, 40 people have tested positive at the Olympic Games in Paris.