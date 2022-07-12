Bovada British Open Free Bets | The Open 2022 Betting Offers

Bovada are among the best betting sites for this week’s British Open, and The Sports Daily readers can benefit from an exclusive $1000 welcome bonus. With hundreds of markets to explore on their platform for this tournament alone, read on below to find out how to claim the offer.

How To Claim The Bovada British Open Betting Offer

There are few better offers ready for Thursday’s tee-off, and it couldn’t be easier to claim. See below for our four step guide:

Click here to sign up to Bovada Register an account by completing the steps Load up a qualifying deposit and place your bet Receive your exclusive welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)

How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada British Open Free Bets

If you thought signing up was easy, actually using your welcome bonus is even simpler – read below where we have kindly set out how to place your golf bets ready for Thursday.

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Golf’ section

Click on 2022 Open to bring up the markets.

Click on your chosen bet and load it to your bet slip.

There hundreds of markets to explore ready for what promises to be one of the closest fields in recent memory.

Users will have the chance to predict their overall winner, group winners, round winners and top 10 among other markets, meaning there is lots of opportunities to spend your welcome bonus this week.

Bovada British Open Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Bovada Ongoing Rewards Programme

Bovada’s Rewards Programme is a fantastic offering for customers already registered – every time you place a bet, you will receive points which can be redeemed for real cash. The scheme has six levels beginning at ‘starter’ and finishing at ‘hall of fame’. Here are the tiers listed below:

Singles – 3 points for every dollar you wager

Teasers – 15 points for every dollar you wager

Round Robins – 25 points for every dollar you wager

Parlays – 15 points for every dollar you wager

At the starter level you can redeem $1 for every 2500 points you earn, and at the hall of fame level you can redeem $1 for every 1000 points.

Therefore, the higher level you are, the less points are required to start earning money back on your betting.