Bovada Champions League Final Free Bets | Liverpool vs Real Madrid Betting Offers

charlierhodes
Linkedin
Bovada Preakness Stakes Sign Up Offer
100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Bovada have an exclusive offer for The Sports Daily readers. A $1000 welcome bonus with Bovada can be yours ready for this weekends Champions League final in Paris. Keep reading on to find out how to redeem yours.

How To Claim The Champions League Final Betting Offer

Claiming the Bovada betting offer couldn’t be simpler, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with up to $1000 in exclusive welcome free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada
  2. Sign up by following the steps and filling in your details.
  3. Desposit and stake a qualifying bet.
  4. Receive your exclusive welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000).

How to Place a Bet With Your Real Madrid vs Liverpool Free Bets

Once you sign up to Bovada and claim your exclusive betting offer, follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section and navigate to the Champions League.
  • Select your Real Madrid vs Liverpool bet and place it.

Bovada have one a vast sportsbook and thousands of lucrative markets to make use of with your exclusive bonus.

So, whether you are backing Los Blancos to go against the markets and win their 14th European title, or Liverpool to win their seventh as well as a third trophy this season, Bovada is the place to be this weekend if you think of yourself as a sporting prophet!

Bovada Champions League Final Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Bovada Rewards Programme

Bovada have a fantastic existing customer offering for their users already signed up.

Their Rewards Programme is a great way to earn rewards for staking your hard earned cash –  every time you place a bet on their sportsbook, you will earn reward points. The scheme has six levels beginning at ‘starter’ and finishing at ‘hall of fame’. You can earn points at the following rate:

  • Singles – 3 points for every dollar you wager
  • Teasers – 15 points for every dollar you wager
  • Round Robins – 25 points for every dollar you wager
  • Parlays – 15 points for every dollar you wager

At the starter level you can redeem $1 for every 2500 points you earn, and at the hall of fame level you can redeem $1 for every 1000 points.

 

Topics  
Betting Guides Gambling News Soccer Sports The Sports Daily
charlierhodes

Sports writer, Arsenal fan and all-round football enthusiast.
charlierhodes

charlierhodes

Sports writer, Arsenal fan and all-round football enthusiast.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

