Bovada experts preview tonight’s MLB slate

The Toronto Blue Jays enter the second game of their two-game interleague series against the St. Louis Cardinals riding a six-game winning streak. The MLB experts at Bovada have given us their insights to help us preview the action. Check out their analysis below.

At 53-43, Toronto has surged to the forefront of the American League Wild Card race. The Blue Jays are currently 4.5-games ahead of the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox, the top two teams on the outside looking in at the AL Playoff picture.

During Toronto’s six-game winning streak, the Blue Jays are averaging a whopping 9.7 runs per game. That includes a franchise-record 28 runs in a win over the division-rival Red Sox last week.

The Blue Jays are led by 23-year-old slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who enters with 20 home runs to go along with a .280 batting average so far this season.

While Guerrero Jr. has not hit a home run in his last seven games, he’s been heating up at the plate, hitting a healthy .433 with four RBIs during that span.

With the MLB trade deadline looming, the Blue Jays are among the teams expected to make a push to improve their roster. Toronto has been rumored to be after starting pitching but could also make a splash by adding Washington Nationals’ slugger Juan Soto, who is reportedly on the trade block after declining a $440 million extension.

MLB Odds: Toronto Blue Jays Wrap up St. Louis Cardinals Series Wednesday

Wednesday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays will play the second game of a two-game interleague set against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The series kicks off tonight from the Rogers Centre in Toronto; both games start at 7:07 PM ET.

The Toronto Blue Jays (53-43) are expected to start Kevin Gausman (3.00 ERA) on Wednesday.

Gausman pitched for five innings in Toronto’s dominant 28-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox, who they swept in three games last week.

That series is part of a stretch of eight wins in nine games for the Jays, who’ve climbed to second in the AL East and are in the first wild card spot in the American League.

The St. Louis Cardinals (51-46) will likely send Adam Wainwright (3.40 ERA) to the mound to counter Gausman.

Wainwright started in the Cardinals’ first game following the break and allowed an ugly seven earned runs and two home runs in a 9-5 loss. The Cardinals followed that up with a 6-3 win and then a 6-3 loss to conclude their series in Cincinnati.

They’re still without Dakota Hudson, who suffered a neck strain on June 15; although, he seems to be poised for a return later this week.

