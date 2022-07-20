Betting Guides

Bovada Free Bets | USA Sportsbook Betting Offer

Joe Lyons
Bovada Belmont Stakes Sign Up Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Ahead of this week’s exciting sporting action, sign up to claim the exclusive Bovada betting offer and secure a welcome bonus up to $1000 to use across the vast sportsbook.

How To Claim The Bovada Betting Offer

Claiming the Bovada betting offer couldn’t be simpler, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with up to $1000 in exclusive welcome free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada
  2. Sign up by following the steps and filling in your details.
  3. Desposit and stake a qualifying bet.
  4. Receive your exclusive welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000).

How To Place A Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Bovada have one a vast sportsbook and thousands of lucrative markets to make use of with your exclusive bonus.

Bovada is one of the best places to stake your claim on this weekend’s Major League Baseball action – whether you fancy backing the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, or the Seattle Mariners vs the Houston Astros, Bovada has you covered.

Bovada Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Bovada Rewards Programme

Bovada have a fantastic existing customer offering for their users already signed up.

Their Rewards Programme is a great way to earn rewards for staking your hard earned cash –  every time you place a bet on their sportsbook, you will earn reward points. The scheme has six levels beginning at ‘starter’ and finishing at ‘hall of fame’. You can earn points at the following rate:

  • Singles – 3 points for every dollar you wager
  • Teasers – 15 points for every dollar you wager
  • Round Robins – 25 points for every dollar you wager
  • Parlays – 15 points for every dollar you wager

At the starter level you can redeem $1 for every 2500 points you earn, and at the hall of fame level you can redeem $1 for every 1000 points.

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
