Betting Guides

Bovada Free Bets | USA Sportsbook Betting Offers

Charlie Rhodes
Linkedin
Bovada Belmont Stakes Sign Up Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Bovada are among the best offshore betting platforms around, and The Sports Daily readers can take advantage of an exclusive $1000 welcome bonus. With sporting action continuing right the way through to the weekend, there no better time than now to sign up.

How To Claim The Bovada Betting Offer

Bovada are not only one of the best bookmakers we have come across, they also have a welcome offer to match. See below for our four step guide as to how to claim yours:

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada
  2. Register an account by completing the steps
  3. Load up a qualifying deposit and place your bet
  4. Receive your exclusive welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)

 

How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

If you thought signing up was easy, placing a bet in your chosen selection is even simpler!

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.
  • Click on your chosen sport to bring up the markets.
  • Select your chosen bet and load it to your bet slip.

There are hundreds of markets to explore ready for what promises to be a fantastic week of sport.

The NFL season is almost upon us as training camps start to intensify, and pre-season games featuring the likes of New England Patriots vs New York Giants as well as Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns on Thursday and Friday respectively. Elsewhere, the MLS All-Star game kicks off on Thursday, while MLB action continues all the way through from today until the weekend. Plenty of opportunity to make a profit this week!  

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Bovada Ongoing Rewards Programme

Bovada’s Rewards Programme is a fantastic offering for customers already registered. Users will receive points every time they bet, which can be redeemed for real cash. The scheme has six levels beginning at ‘starter’ and finishing at ‘hall of fame’. Here are the tiers listed below:

  • Singles – 3 points for every dollar you wager
  • Teasers – 15 points for every dollar you wager
  • Round Robins – 25 points for every dollar you wager
  • Parlays – 15 points for every dollar you wager

At the starter level you can redeem $1 for every 2500 points you earn, and at the hall of fame level you can redeem $1 for every 1000 points.

Therefore, the higher level you are, the less points are required to start earning money back on your betting.

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer
Topics  
Betting Guides
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Sports writer at Finixio producing content across several sites. Published on leading brands such as 90min and Chekd Media and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Sports writer at Finixio producing content across several sites. Published on leading brands such as 90min and Chekd Media and formerly a first-class Sports Journalism graduate at UCFB.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
One of the best Canada sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it easy for NHL fans to learn how to bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Canada

BetOnline Free Bets | USA Sportsbook Betting Offer

Charlie Rhodes  •  1h
Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc fight night in arizona
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in AZ | Arizona Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 6 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc fight night in ohio
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in OH | Ohio Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 6 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc fight night in nevada
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in NV | Nevada Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 6 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc fight night in new york
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in NY | New York Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 6 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc fight night in texas
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in TX | Texas Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 6 2022
Betting Guides
how to bet on ufc fight night in florida
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 6 2022
More News