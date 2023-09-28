NFL News and Rumors

Bovada NFL Free Bet: $750 To Bet On TNF – Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

Andy Newton
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard points.

The Bovada NFL free bet, ahead of today’s Thursday Night Football between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, will see new players get up to $750 in welcome offers. Let’s explain more and just how easy this is to claim.

Claim Free NFL Bets at Bovada

Bovada NFL Free Bet: $750 To Bet On TNF Between Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

New users with Bovada can join and claim a $750 NFL Free Bet  if they got large with the full 75% deposit bonus with an initial $1000 deposit.

However, don’t worry if you can’t put down the full $100 to start with and the 75% bonus still applies.

To redeem your free bonus cash for the Thursday night football action between the Lions and Packers – just click the link below to sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and receive up to $750 in free NFL bets.

Below, we’ll go over how to claim your Bovada NFL Thursday Night Football offer.

  1. >Click here to claim your free NFL bets
  2. Sign up to Bovada and make a qualifying deposit of at least $50
  3. Receive your free NFL bets for the Lions vs Packers match
  4. Place your NFL bets at Bovada for Thursday night football

Note: In order to claim the full $750 NFL Sunday bonus, users must deposit $1000.

RELATED: Lions vs. Packers: NFL Thursday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Bovada NFL Betting Offer For TNF Between Lions @ Packers

Bovada offers one of the top sports betting bonuses for betting on NFL matches ahead of the new 2023/24 season and today’s ‘week 4’ curtain raiser match between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

As mentioned, players can claim up to $750 in free bets just by signing up and depositing – this will also open up the full Bovada NFL betting experience with top odds and many existing customer offers to look out for long after joining.

Here are the complete terms and conditions for the Bovada NFL betting offer, while see below their latest Lions vs Packers moneyline odds for tonight’s big match.

Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus can only be redeemed on your first deposit
  • Maximum sports betting bonus of $750
  • Rollover requirement is 5x for sports betting
  • Bonus funds can not be used to play Live Dealer games
  • If a withdrawal is made before the terms and conditions are met, all bonus funds and any money earned by wagering the bonus will be forfeited
Bet Money Line Play

Detroit Lions

 -125

Green Bay Packers

 +105

Note: odds are subject to change

Claim Free NFL Bets at Bovada

NFL News and Rumors
Andy Newton

Andy Newton
Andy Newton

Andy Newton
