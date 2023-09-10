NFL News and Rumors

Bovada NFL Sportsbook Bonus For NFL Sunday | Claim $750 Free Bets For Week 1

Andy Newton
NBC's NFL Week 1 Expert Picks & Predictions

The Bovada NFL sportsbook bonus for NFL Sunday will get new players up to $750 in free bets with their 75% deposit bonus.

Bovada NFL Sportsbook Bonus For NFL Sunday | Claim $750 Free Bets For Week 1

New users can sign up and claim a $750 NFL betting bonus if they max-out the full 75% deposit bonus with an initial $1000 load-up.

To redeem your free bonus cash – just click the link below to sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and receive up to $750 in free NFL bets that can be used on any Week 1 game.

Below, we’ll go over how to claim your Bovada NFL Week 1 promo code offer.

  1. >Click here to claim your free NFL bets
  2. Sign up to Bovada and make a qualifying deposit of at least $50
  3. Receive your free NFL bets for the NFL season
  4. Place your NFL Week 1 bets at Bovada

Note: In order to claim the full $750 NFL Sunday bonus, users must deposit $1000.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer For Week 1

Bovada offers one of the best sports betting bonuses for betting on NFL matches ahead of the new 2023/24 season.

New players can claim up to $750 in free bets just by signing up and depositing – this will also open up the full Bovada NFL betting experience with top odds and many existing customer offers to look out for.

Here are the complete terms and conditions for the Bovada NFL betting offer.

Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus can only be redeemed on your first deposit
  • Maximum sports betting bonus of $750
  • Rollover requirement is 5x for sports betting
  • Bonus funds can not be used to play Live Dealer games
  • If a withdrawal is made before the terms and conditions are met, all bonus funds and any money earned by wagering the bonus will be forfeited
NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors
