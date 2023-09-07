NFL News and Rumors

Bovada Offers $750 NFL Betting Bonus & Promo Code For Week 1

Gia Nguyen
Bovada Offers $750 NFL Betting Bonus & Promo Code For Week 1

Bovada has an exclusive offer for new members who sign up ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Football fans can create a Bovada account and receive up to $750 in free bets for Week 1 of the NFL season. Read on to learn how to claim your Bovada promo code offer and get up to $750 in free NFL bets for Week 1.

How To Claim The Bovada NFL Week 1 Bonus

Bovada offers two exclusive sports betting bonuses for new members ahead of the NFL season.

New users can sign up and claim a $750 crypto betting bonus or a $250 welcome bonus when using credit card to deposit funds into their Bovada account.

To claim your free bonus cash, simply click the link below to sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and receive up to $750 in free NFL bets that can be used on any Week 1 game.

Below, we’ll go over how to claim your Bovada NFL Week 1 promo code offer.

  1. >Click here to claim your free NFL bets
  2. Sign up to Bovada and make a qualifying deposit of $50
  3. Receive your free NFL bets for the NFL season
  4. Place your NFL Week 1 bets at Bovada

Note: In order to claim the $750 crypto betting bonus, users must use Bitcoin, USDT, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash or Bitcoin SV Deposit to deposit funds.

Bovada NFL Week 1 Betting Offer

Bovada offers one of the best sports betting bonuses for betting on NFL games.

New members can claim up to $750 in free bets just by signing up and depositing with their favorite cryptocurrency. Members that prefer not to bet with crypto can still claim up to $250 in free NFL bets when adding funds to their account using a valid credit card.

Not only does Bovada offer an excellent NFL bonus, but it also has a modest rollover requirement compared to other top sportsbooks. At Bovada, members only need to rollover their sports betting bonus 5x to make a withdrawal and there are no odds requirements when placing bets. This can make it easier for NFL fans to make a withdrawal and cash in on their football knowledge.

Here are the complete terms and conditions for the Bovada NFL betting offer.

Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus can only be redeemed on your first deposit
  • Maximum sports betting bonus of $750
  • Rollover requirement is 5x for sports betting
  • Bonus funds can not be used to play Live Dealer games
  • If a withdrawal is made before the terms and conditions are met, all bonus funds and any money earned by wagering the bonus will be forfeited
Claim Free NFL Bets at Bovada

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Arrow to top