Bovada, one of the leading online sportsbooks, is preparing for Super Bowl 2024 with an attractive promotion for Kansas City Chiefs fans. Known for offering highly competitive odds, Bovada is now elevating the betting journey with an exclusive $750 bonus for the 2024 Super Bowl, where they are offering the best odds on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. Alongside this, bettors can engage in various promos, including a thrilling $130k prop contest, and enjoy the chance to place free bets. This makes Bovada an ideal choice for those eager to support the Chiefs in the forthcoming Super Bowl.

Which Sportsbook is Offering the Best Odds on Chiefs Winning the Super Bowl?

Bovada currently has the Chiefs at odds of +113 to win Super Bowl 58. This compares very favorably to other sportsbooks in the industry who have the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at odds of +110.

Let’s take a quick look at how Bovada’s odds on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl stacks up against other online sportsbooks’ offerings.

Sportsbook Chiefs to win Super Bowl Odds Bovada +113 Borgata +110 Bet365 +110 FanDuel +110 BetMGM +110 Caesars +110 BetRivers +107 DraftKings +102

Here, we can see that Bovada comfortably has the best odds on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. So let’s take a look on how to bet the Chiefs to win the 2024 Super Bowl with Bovada.

Bovada 2024 Super Bowl Offer: $750 Bonus

With the Super Bowl on the horizon, Bovada is offering customers a chance to redeem bonus just in time for the big game. The bonus, a 75% match bonus of $750 gives bettors a chance to maximize their winnings while enjoying the 2024 Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at how to claim your Bovada bonus for the Super Bowl.

Click here to create your Bovada account. Deposit a minimum of $50 in cryptocurrency to claim your 75% match bonus. Deposit $1,000 to claim the maximum $750 bonus. Applicable only on your first deposit. Place your Super Bowl bets at Bovada.

How To Start An Online Sports Betting Account At Bovada

Starting your online sports betting account at Bovada could not be simpler. Let’s go through a step-by-step guide on creating and funding your new Bovada account in time for the Super Bowl.

Step 1: Click Below to Register Your Bovada Account With Your Details

CLICK HERE to begin the registration process for your new Bovada account.

Click ‘Join Now’ and once you see the below page, input your personal details in order to create your Bovada account.

Step 2: Make a Qualifying Deposit

With your account established, it is now time to fund the account. In order to claim the 75% deposit bonus, you should make your deposit in a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

Ensure you deposit a minimum of $50 to claim your 75% bonus. The maximum bonus is $750, and to claim this you should deposit $1,000.

A $100 deposit qualifies you for a $75 bonus, a $200 deposit qualifies you for a $150 bonus and so forth.

Step 3: Head to the Sportsbook and Place Your Bets on the Chiefs to Win the 2024 Super Bowl

With your account funded, bonuses and free bets in place, you are now ready to to head the Bovada sportsbook and place your bets on the Chiefs.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds

As we can see above, it’s not just the moneyline where Bovada excels in their odds. They are the only online sportsbook that has gone -105 both sides of the spread and total.

Patrick Mahomes has a sensational record of 9-3 when he is an underdog. Betting against Mahomes when he’s not expected to win is a losing proposition.

With Taylor Swift in attendance, his main target Travis Kelce will be in an even brighter spotlight than the Super Bowl usually brings. And Kelce shines brightest when the chips are down.

But it’s not only offense where the Chiefs can win this game. Their defense this season has been absolutely lights out. Expect Brock Purdy to struggle against this mighty Chiefs D and the Kansas City Chiefs to get another ring for Patrick Mahomes.

Bovada $130k Prop Betting Contest

How to Play: Predict outcomes for 20 Super Bowl-related questions and a tiebreaker. Use the same email as your Bovada account, with at least one deposit and a bet placed on the 2024 Super Bowl. Participation Steps: Access the Prop Sheet online, make selections for each question, enter tiebreaker prediction, submit your picks with your email details, and receive a confirmation email. Prize System: Earn 1 point for each correct prediction. Top 2,000 scorers win prizes, with a tiebreaker question to settle any ties. Further ties result in split prizes. Prize Breakdown: Prizes for 1st-3rd are cash; 4th-2000th are bonuses.

1st place: $25,000

2nd place: $15,000

3rd place: $10,000

4th-10th: $250 each

11th-50th: $200 each

51st-100th: $100 each

101st-1000th: $50 each

1001st-2000th: $25 each