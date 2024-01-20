Betting Guides

Bovada Promo Code for NFL Divisional Round 2024

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Join us and dive into the excitement of the 2024 NFL Divisional Round with Bovada’s special offer! Embrace the action with our exclusive promo code, unlocking a 75% match bonus up to $750. Bovada enhances your betting journey, offering a mix of thrilling opportunities and substantial rewards. Whether you’re aiming for a big win or just starting out, our guide ensures you leverage the best of Bovada’s promotions. Make your NFL Divisional Round bets count with an offer that boosts your chances and enjoyment.

As we get closer to the end of the NFL season, it’s crunch time for the remaining teams. But there need be no such pressure on you as you bet on the NFL Divisional Round with Bovada’s special offer.

Signing up for a new account will net customers up to a $750 bonus to bet on games like the Chiefs vs. Bills or Buccaneers vs. Lions this weekend. Let’s take a look at how to claim Bovada’s promotion for the NFL playoffs.

Bovada $750 Bonus for NFL Divisional Round 2024

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your Bovada NFL Bonus

Bovada sports book for online sports betting in Wisconsin

  1. Click here to create your Bovada account.
  2. Deposit a minimum of $50 in cryptocurrency to claim your 75% match bonus, up to $750.
  3. Applicable only on your first deposit.
  4. Place your NFL Divisional round bets at Bovada.

Bovada NFL Divisional Round Odds

With your bonus credited, you are ready to go, let’s take a look at the odds on each of this week’s NFL Divisional Round games:

RELATED: BEST SPREAD PICKS AND PROP BETS FOR 2024 NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND

Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens – AFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/20/24
🕔 Time: 4:30pm ET
📺 TV: ESPN

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Houston Texans +330 +9.5 -110 Over 43.5 -105
Baltimore Ravens -440 -9.5 -110 Under 43.5 -115

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers – NFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/20/24
🕔 Time: 8:15pm ET
📺 TV: FOX

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Green Bay Packers +340 +10 -110 Over 50.5 -110
San Francisco 49ers -460 -10 -110 Under 50.5 -110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions – NFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/21/24
🕔 Time: 3:00pm ET
📺 TV: NBC

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +225 +6 -110 Over 49.5 -115
Detroit Lions -275 -6 -110 Under 48.5 -105

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills  – AFC Divisional Round Odds

📅 Date: 1/21/24
🕔 Time: 6:30pm ET
📺 TV: CBS

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Kansas City Chiefs +125 +2.5 +100 Over 45.5 -110
Buffalo Bills -145 -2.5 -120 Under 45.5 -110

Why Choose Bovada for NFL Betting?

  • Competitive Odds: Bovada consistently offers some of the best odds in the industry.
  • Bonuses and Promos: Enjoy a variety of rewarding bonuses and promotions for your loyalty.
  • Variety of Sports: Beyond NFL, Bovada caters to a wide range of sports, from cricket to entertainment props.
  • Live Betting: Engage in real-time wagering across diverse sporting events.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Choose from multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrencies and traditional options, for seamless transactions.
  • No KYC Hurdles: Bet with confidence and privacy, thanks to minimal KYC requirements.
  • Bet on Local Teams: Take advantage of betting on in-state teams, a unique feature not always available elsewhere.
  • 18+ Welcome: Bovada is open to enthusiasts aged 18 and older.
  • Excellent Customer Service: Experience exceptional support for any issues or questions.

Bovada stands out with its extensive history, comprehensive offerings for the 2024 NFL playoffs, and a strong focus on user experience. It’s an ideal choice for both novice and experienced bettors for NFL postseason wagers.

Claim Your $750 Bonus at Bovada Now!
Topics  
Betting Guides
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

How To Bet On the 2024 NFL Playoffs in Every U.S. State

Author image David Evans  •  30min
Betting Guides
Josh Allen Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
BetOnline Offers $1,000 + 2 Free Bets For NFL Divisional Round
Author image David Evans  •  4h
Betting Guides
Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins To Star In Netflix Docuseries 'Quarterback'
Best Sports Betting Offers For NFL Divisional Round 2024
Author image David Evans  •  7h
Betting Guides
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills
MyBookie Promo Code For NFL Divisional Round 2024
Author image David Evans  •  4h
Betting Guides
How To Bet On Eagles vs Bucs on NFL Wild Card Weekend in Florida
How To Bet On Eagles vs Bucs on NFL Wild Card Weekend in Florida
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 16 2024
Betting Guides
UFC Vegas 84
UFC Vegas 84 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garett Kerman  •  Jan 12 2024
Betting Guides
Finixio AI Gives Affiliate Marketing Giant A Competitive Advantage In Content Creation
Finixio AI Gives Affiliate Marketing Giant A Competitive Advantage In Content Creation
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top