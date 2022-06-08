Bovada Racebook Belmont Free Bets | Belmont 2022 Betting Offers

Betting Guides

Andy Newton
Bovada have an exclusive offer to The Sports Daily readers. You can score and exclusive $1000 welcome bonus with Bovada, which you can use on the Belmont Stakes this weekend. Keep reading on and ensure you claim this superb offer in which you can place plenty of free bets on the 2022 Belmont Stakes – the third leg of the US horse racing Triple Crown – this Saturday 11th June.

How To Claim The Bovada Belmont Stakes Betting Offer

To claim this exclusive betting offer from the team at Bovada, all you have to do is follow these simple steps. Once you do so, you will be rewarded with up to $1000 in exclusive welcome bonuses.

  1. Click here to sign up to Bovada
  2. Sign up by following the steps and create an account
  3. Make a qualifying deposit and bet
  4. Receive your exclusive welcome bonus once qualifying bet is settled (up to $1000)
How to Place a Bet With Your Bovada Belmont Stakes Free Bets

Once you sign up to Bovada and claim your Belmont Stakes betting offer, placing a bet on the big race could not be easier. Follow our simple guide below to place your bets.

  • Sign up to Bovada
  • Go to the Bovada ‘RaceBook’ section
  • Click on 2022 Belmont Stakes in the Featured Races section
  • Select your Belmont Stakes Bet and place it

Bovada have one of the most vast and in depth RaceBooks for bettors who wish to place bets on the 2022 Belmont Stakes this coming weekend (Sat 11th June).

There are various different markets and sections you can make use of on Bovada’s vast RaceBook, such as betting on your horse to win, place or show. A ‘Win’ bet requires the horse to finish in first place, a ‘Place’ bet requires to horse to come first or second and a ‘Show’ bet means your selection must come in the first three finishers in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes Stakes.

But that’s not all. Bovada will also have plenty of betting specials and other markets available on the day of the race such as enhanced odds and price boosts. Make sure you make use of all of these exclusive Bovada offers in which you can win big on the Belmont Stakes!

RELATED: Belmont Stakes Runners, Riders, Draw and Latest Odds for 2022 Race

Bovada Belmont Stakes Betting Offers For Existing Customers

Bovada Ongoing Rewards Programme

Bovada have a great existing customer offer for their loyal users. Their generous Rewards Programme means every time you place a bet on their sportsbook or racebook, you will earn reward points. The scheme has six levels beginning at ‘starter’ and finishing at ‘hall of fame’. You can earn points at the following rate:

  • Singles – 3 points for every dollar you wager
  • Teasers – 15 points for every dollar you wager
  • Round Robins – 25 points for every dollar you wager
  • Parlays – 15 points for every dollar you wager

At the starter level you can redeem $1 for every 2500 points you earn, and at the hall of fame level you can redeem $1 for every 1000 points. The higher the level, the less points you need to accumulate ro earn your rewards. A truly fantastic offer for existing customers from Bovada.

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on The Sports Daily, giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.
