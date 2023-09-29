News

Bovada Sports Betting App, Mobile Betting & Bonuses For NFL Week 4

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
bovada

Using the dedicated Bovada sports betting app, you can wager on the go whilst keeping tabs on NFL Week 4, which resumes with a loaded slate on Sunday.

Claim $750 NFL Week 4 Free Bet at Bovada

Bovada Sports Betting App Bonus: $750 Free Bet For NFL Week 4

The Bovada sports betting app makes wagering on the move a seamless experience. They have a reputation for having some of the widest NFL market coverage among online operators, and ahead of Week 4, there is an exclusive bonus you can claim as a new customer.

To redeem your Bovada sports betting app bonus ready for Week 4 just click the link below and you can redeem up to $750 in NFL free bets.

  1. Click here to join Bovada
  2. Deposit at least $50 (max $1000)
  3. Receive your NFL Free Bet
  4. Place your Week 4 wagers

Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus can only be redeemed on your first deposit
  • Maximum sports betting bonus of $750
  • Rollover requirement is 5x for sports betting

RELATED: NFL Week 4 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Titans Among Best Bets

Bovada Sports Betting App Review For College Football

Bovada’s sportsbook is largely centred around the US market, so of course their NFL coverage is second to none.

‘Know Your Customer’ checks are also not required when signing up, so you just need an email and a password in mind to begin betting.

There is also the added bonus of unrestricted betting, meaning anyone from any US state can bet, even in regions where this is currently not possible.

We have also listed some of the NFL Week 4 betting options you can wager on using the Bovada sports betting app ahead of Week 4:

  • Moneyline winners
  • Player and game props
  • Over/Under points spreads
  • NFL Same game parlays
  • NFL futures
Claim $750 NFL Week 4 Free Bet at Bovada

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To News

News
Armaud Duplantis

Gudaf Tsegay and Armand Duplantis set world records at Diamond League Finals

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2023
News
NBA: Preseason-New York Knicks at Washington Wizards
Markieff Morris Threatens Nikola Jokic
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 15 2023
News
ESPN Mina Kimes
Mina Kimes Signs Contract Extension With ESPN
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Sep 6 2023
News
Aryna Sabalenka
Three elite tennis matches on Labour Day Monday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 5 2023
News
Jimmy Buffett
Legendary Musician Jimmy Buffett Honored By His Favorite Teams: New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs, And Miami Heat
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
News
Nebraska volleyball
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record For Attendance
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 31 2023
News
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Colts Reportedly Wanted Jaylen Waddle in Possible Jonathan Taylor Package
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top