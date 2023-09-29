Bovada Sports Betting App, Mobile Betting & Bonuses For NFL Week 4

Using the dedicated Bovada sports betting app, you can wager on the go whilst keeping tabs on NFL Week 4, which resumes with a loaded slate on Sunday.
Bovada Sports Betting App Bonus: $750 Free Bet For NFL Week 4
The Bovada sports betting app makes wagering on the move a seamless experience. They have a reputation for having some of the widest NFL market coverage among online operators, and ahead of Week 4, there is an exclusive bonus you can claim as a new customer.
To redeem your Bovada sports betting app bonus ready for Week 4 just click the link below and you can redeem up to $750 in NFL free bets.
- Click here to join Bovada
- Deposit at least $50 (max $1000)
- Receive your NFL Free Bet
- Place your Week 4 wagers
Terms & Conditions
- Bonus can only be redeemed on your first deposit
- Maximum sports betting bonus of $750
- Rollover requirement is 5x for sports betting
Bovada Sports Betting App Review For College Football
Bovada’s sportsbook is largely centred around the US market, so of course their NFL coverage is second to none.
‘Know Your Customer’ checks are also not required when signing up, so you just need an email and a password in mind to begin betting.
There is also the added bonus of unrestricted betting, meaning anyone from any US state can bet, even in regions where this is currently not possible.
We have also listed some of the NFL Week 4 betting options you can wager on using the Bovada sports betting app ahead of Week 4:
- Moneyline winners
- Player and game props
- Over/Under points spreads
- NFL Same game parlays
- NFL futures
