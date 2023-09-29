News

Bovada Sportsbook Offer: $750 Free Bet For College Football

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
bovada

Week 5 of the college football season is here, and we are spotlighting the Bovada sportsbook offer which affords new users the chance to claim $750 in free bets to use this weekend.

Claim $750 College Football Free Bet at Bovada

Bovada Sportsbook Offer: $750 Free Bet for College Football

The Bovada sportsbook has a reputation amongst US bettors for having some of the deepest college football markets online, and you can explore them to the fullest this weekend using their free bet bonus.

To redeem your Bovada sportsbook offer ready for Week 5 just click the link below to sign up, make a deposit, and receive up to $750 in college football free bets.

The 75% deposit match applies no matter what your initial deposit is, as long as it is above $50.

  1. Click here to join Bovada
  2. Make a qualifying deposit of at least $50 (max $1000)
  3. Receive your college football free bet
  4. Place your Week 5 bets

Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus can only be redeemed on your first deposit
  • Maximum sports betting bonus of $750
  • Rollover requirement is 5x for sports bettin

Popular Bovada Sportsbook Betting Options For College Football

Bovada’s sportsbook is largely centred around US sports, and there is no shortage of college football markets to discover ahead of this weekend.

With no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks when creating an account, you can sign up in a matter of minutes from any US state – Bovada operate offshore, so users are afforded flexibility when it comes to the usual restrictions.

Once you are a fully-fledged customer, we have listed some of the college football betting options you can wager on ahead of Week 5:

  • Moneyline winner
  • Player and game props
  • Over/Under points spreads
  • Same game parlays
  • College football futures
  • Exclusive specials

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Charlie has years of experience since graduating university with a first-class sports journalism degree. Having been published on leading global sports content brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators he has a wealth of experience tailored towards news, long-form content and betting. In the past, he has also garnered experience in several voluntary roles in the fintech and crypto sector.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Related To News

News
Armaud Duplantis

Gudaf Tsegay and Armand Duplantis set world records at Diamond League Finals

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2023
News
NBA: Preseason-New York Knicks at Washington Wizards
Markieff Morris Threatens Nikola Jokic
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Sep 15 2023
News
ESPN Mina Kimes
Mina Kimes Signs Contract Extension With ESPN
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Sep 6 2023
News
Aryna Sabalenka
Three elite tennis matches on Labour Day Monday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 5 2023
News
Jimmy Buffett
Legendary Musician Jimmy Buffett Honored By His Favorite Teams: New Orleans Saints, Chicago Cubs, And Miami Heat
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 2 2023
News
Nebraska volleyball
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record For Attendance
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 31 2023
News
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Colts Reportedly Wanted Jaylen Waddle in Possible Jonathan Taylor Package
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Aug 30 2023
More News
Arrow to top