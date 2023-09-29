Week 5 of the college football season is here, and we are spotlighting the Bovada sportsbook offer which affords new users the chance to claim $750 in free bets to use this weekend.
Bovada Sportsbook Offer: $750 Free Bet for College Football
The Bovada sportsbook has a reputation amongst US bettors for having some of the deepest college football markets online, and you can explore them to the fullest this weekend using their free bet bonus.
To redeem your Bovada sportsbook offer ready for Week 5 just click the link below to sign up, make a deposit, and receive up to $750 in college football free bets.
The 75% deposit match applies no matter what your initial deposit is, as long as it is above $50.
- Click here to join Bovada
- Make a qualifying deposit of at least $50 (max $1000)
- Receive your college football free bet
- Place your Week 5 bets
Terms & Conditions
- Bonus can only be redeemed on your first deposit
- Maximum sports betting bonus of $750
- Rollover requirement is 5x for sports bettin
Popular Bovada Sportsbook Betting Options For College Football
Bovada’s sportsbook is largely centred around US sports, and there is no shortage of college football markets to discover ahead of this weekend.
With no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks when creating an account, you can sign up in a matter of minutes from any US state – Bovada operate offshore, so users are afforded flexibility when it comes to the usual restrictions.
Once you are a fully-fledged customer, we have listed some of the college football betting options you can wager on ahead of Week 5:
- Moneyline winner
- Player and game props
- Over/Under points spreads
- Same game parlays
- College football futures
- Exclusive specials
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.