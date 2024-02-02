NFL News and Rumors

Bovada Sportsbook Offering Best Odds On Kickers to Win Super Bowl MVP

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Syndication: Arizona Republic

As the excitement for the Super Bowl reaches fever pitch, all eyes are on the potential game-changers. Among them, kickers Jake Moody and Harrison Butker are stealing the spotlight. Renowned for their precision and reliability, these key players could turn the tide of the game. Recognizing their critical roles, Bovada Sportsbook is now offering some of the best odds on these kickers to clinch the coveted Super Bowl MVP title in their prop bet markets.

$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+. Available in all U.S. states. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

Jake Moody and Harrison Butker Longshots For Super Bowl 58 MVP

Kickers in the Super Bowl have never managed to win the coveted MVP award. However, could this be the year that it finally happens?

If it is a tight affair like many are predicting, the game could come down to last-gasp field goal. Imagine Harrison Butker or Jake Moody nailing a late 55-yard field goal after kicking three more during the game. It is not difficult to imagine a scenario like that occurring and putting one of the two kickers in the running for MVP.

Bovada does not believe this is likely to happen and is sticking its head on the chopping block offering odds much larger than those available in some other sportsbooks.

Let’s quickly compare the odds of Butker or Moody winning MVP at Bovada compared to some other sportsbooks.

Jake Moody Super Bowl MVP Odds

Harrison Butker Super Bowl MVP Odds

From this quick comparison, we are able to see that betting either kicker to win the MVP at Bovada will yield larger returns than backing them elsewhere. Even on a $10 wager on Jake Moody, you would profit $1,500 more than if you backed the same bet at Bet365 or BetRivers. This becomes an even more substantial difference the more you wager. A $100 wager on the same bet would means an extra $15,000 profit at Bovada.

Bet on the Super Bowl MVP at Bovada Now!
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Super Bowl
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
super-bowl-squares-2024(1)

Super Bowl Squares: Download Printable Chiefs vs 49ers Template

Author image David Evans  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
super bowl lviii coint toss
Super Bowl 2024 Coin Toss Odds, Results, Curse & Prediction
Author image David Evans  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
reba mcintyre ysa
BetOnline Currently Offering Best Odds on Length of National Anthem Super Bowl Prop Bet
Author image David Evans  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle
George Kittle Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles
Deebo Samuel Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift Super Bowl 2024 Props, Best Bets, & Prediction
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 1 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium
Who Is Dan Quinn? Meet Commanders Next Head Coach
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top