As the excitement for the Super Bowl reaches fever pitch, all eyes are on the potential game-changers. Among them, kickers Jake Moody and Harrison Butker are stealing the spotlight. Renowned for their precision and reliability, these key players could turn the tide of the game. Recognizing their critical roles, Bovada Sportsbook is now offering some of the best odds on these kickers to clinch the coveted Super Bowl MVP title in their prop bet markets.

Jake Moody and Harrison Butker Longshots For Super Bowl 58 MVP

Kickers in the Super Bowl have never managed to win the coveted MVP award. However, could this be the year that it finally happens?

If it is a tight affair like many are predicting, the game could come down to last-gasp field goal. Imagine Harrison Butker or Jake Moody nailing a late 55-yard field goal after kicking three more during the game. It is not difficult to imagine a scenario like that occurring and putting one of the two kickers in the running for MVP.

Bovada does not believe this is likely to happen and is sticking its head on the chopping block offering odds much larger than those available in some other sportsbooks.

Let’s quickly compare the odds of Butker or Moody winning MVP at Bovada compared to some other sportsbooks.

Jake Moody Super Bowl MVP Odds

Harrison Butker Super Bowl MVP Odds

From this quick comparison, we are able to see that betting either kicker to win the MVP at Bovada will yield larger returns than backing them elsewhere. Even on a $10 wager on Jake Moody, you would profit $1,500 more than if you backed the same bet at Bet365 or BetRivers. This becomes an even more substantial difference the more you wager. A $100 wager on the same bet would means an extra $15,000 profit at Bovada.