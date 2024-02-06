Get ready for Super Bowl 2024 with Bovada’s exclusive offer! Use our promo code to unlock a $750 bonus and dive into the excitement with Bovada’s Prop Contest. Maximize your Super Bowl experience with Bovada’s thrilling opportunities. Don’t miss out on the chance to enhance your game day with Bovada’s Super Bowl 2024 special promotions. Sign up now and score big with your Super Bowl bets!

Bovada 2024 Super Bowl Offer: $750 Bonus

With the Super Bowl on the horizon, Bovada is offering customers a chance to redeem bonus just in time for the big game. The bonus, a 75% match bonus of $750 gives bettors a chance to maximize their winnings while enjoying the 2024 Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at how to claim your Bovada bonus for the Super Bowl.

How to Claim Your Bovada $750 Bonus for 2024 Super Bowl

Click here to create your Bovada account. Deposit a minimum of $50 in cryptocurrency to claim your 75% match bonus. Deposit $1,000 to claim the maximum $750 bonus. Use bonus code BTCSWB750 in order to be eligible for your bonus. Applicable only on your first deposit. Place your Super Bowl bets at Bovada.

Terms & Conditions

Offer is available to new customers only.

Bonus can be wagered on any sport at any odds.



Bonus cannot be used for poker.

How To Start An Online Sports Betting Account At Bovada

Starting your online sports betting account at Bovada could not be simpler. Let’s go through a step-by-step guide on creating and funding your new Bovada account in time for the Super Bowl.

Step 1: Click Below to Register Your Bovada Account With Your Details

CLICK HERE to begin the registration process for your new Bovada account.

Click ‘Join Now’ and once you see the below page, input your personal details in order to create your Bovada account.

Step 2: Make a Qualifying Deposit

With your account established, it is now time to fund the account. In order to claim the 100% deposit bonus, you should make your deposit in a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

Ensure you deposit a minimum of $50 to claim your 75% bonus. The maximum bonus is $750, and to claim this you should deposit $1,000.

A $100 deposit qualifies you for a $75 bonus, a $200 deposit qualifies you for a $150 bonus and so forth.

Enter code BTCSWB750 in order to access your bonus.

Step 3: Head to the Sportsbook and Place Your Bets on the 2024 Super Bowl

With your account funded, bonuses and free bets in place, you are now ready to to head the Bovada sportsbook and place your wagers.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds

Super Bowl 2024 Longshot Prop Bets at Bovada

A fun way to take advantage of the bonus could be to back some longshots in the Super Bowl. Bovada has come up with a variety of prop bets that are fun, but also offer the chance of big wins.

Let’s take a look at just a few of these prop bets on offer at Bovada for the 2024 Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes Prop (Odds: +4000) Patrick Mahomes Not Sacked Patrick Mahomes 283+ Passing Yards Patrick Mahomes 2+ Passing Touchdowns Patrick Mahomes 0 Interceptions Patrick Mahomes 45+ Rushing Yards



Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Prop (Odds: +15000) Chiefs Win Kelce Proposes to Swift Kelce and Andy Reid Retire Belichick Named Chiefs’ New Head Coach by March 1



Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Prop (Odds: +20000) Kelce Catches Winning TD in Overtime Kelce Proposes to Swift Before Awards Presentation



Bovada $130k Prop Betting Contest

How to Play: Predict outcomes for 20 Super Bowl-related questions and a tiebreaker. Use the same email as your Bovada account, with at least one deposit and a bet placed on the 2024 Super Bowl. Participation Steps: Access the Prop Sheet online, make selections for each question, enter tiebreaker prediction, submit your picks with your email details, and receive a confirmation email. Prize System: Earn 1 point for each correct prediction. Top 2,000 scorers win prizes, with a tiebreaker question to settle any ties. Further ties result in split prizes. Prize Breakdown: Prizes for 1st-3rd are cash; 4th-2000th are bonuses.

1st place: $25,000

2nd place: $15,000

3rd place: $10,000

4th-10th: $250 each

11th-50th: $200 each

51st-100th: $100 each

101st-1000th: $50 each

1001st-2000th: $25 each