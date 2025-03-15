College Football News and Rumors

Bowling Green names former Pro Bowl running back Eddie George head coach

Jeremy Freeborn
Bowling Green State University has named Eddie George of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as their new head coach according to BVM Sports on Saturday. George becomes the 21st head coach in the history of the school. He replaces Scot Loeffler of Barberton, Ohio, who resigned on February 28 as the Falcons head coach to be the quarterbacks coach of the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

College Football Coaching Experience

George has been the head coach of the Tennessee State University Tigers the last four years. The Tigers are part of the Ohio Valley Conference-Big South Conference. Meanwhile the Bowling Green Falcons, are part of a more high profile conference, as they participate in the Mid-American.

Over the last four seasons with George in charge, the Tigers have had an overall record of 24 wins and 22 losses in Conference play. This past season, the Tigers finished in first place in the Ohio Valley Conference-Big South Conference with a record of nine wins and four losses. In NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoff bracket play, the Tigers lost 41-27 to the University of Montana Grizzlies on November 30 in the first round.

Star running back

From 1996 to 2004, Eddie George was a running back in the National Football League. He was with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans organization from 1996 to 2003, and then returned to the state of Texas for his final National Football League season, as he was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004. During nine seasons in the NFL, George had 2865 rushes for 10441 rushing yards along with 68 rushing touchdowns. He also had 268 catches for 2227 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches.

For four straight seasons while with the Titans from 1997 to 2000, George was selected to the Pro Bowl. Expectations were high for George when he entered the NFL out of Ohio State, as he was Houston’s first round pick, 14th overall in the 1996 NFL Draft. George had an immediate impact in the NFL as while with the Oilers, he was the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
