Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing Match Under Investigation of Fight Fixing on The Undercard of Jake Paul/Andre August

Author image
Garett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jake Paul watches a game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks

Ladies and gents, strap on your spit buckets, because last Friday night in Orlando, we witnessed a tale of two narratives in the ring. In one corner, the internet’s golden boy, Jake Paul, sporting a custom “Problem Child” robe and oozing pre-fight swagger. In the other, journeyman Andre August, a relatively unknown quantity stepped into the lion’s den.

Right out the gate, it became clear Paul was working a jab-heavy strategy, aiming to control the distance and sap August’s confidence. August, surprisingly nimble for his size, responded with jabs of his own but lacked the sting to truly worry Paul. The round progressed like a chess match, neither landing anything truly significant, until… BOOM! With two minutes left, Paul unleashed a picture-perfect right uppercut that landed flush on August’s chin. Lights out! August crashed to the canvas like a felled redwood, and the referee waved it off as Paul celebrated his first knockout in two years.

There were some great fights on the undercard of this Jake Paul vs. Andre August fiasco like the WBC Super-Middleweight women’s title fight between Shadasia Green and Franchon Crews-Dezurn. Crews-Dezurn was able to become victorious and win the vacant title against her former training partner.

However, there was a fight on the undercard that is being investigated for fight fixing by U.S. Integrity. For those of you who do not know, U.S. Integrity is a technology-driven sports wagering monitoring company, providing the highest level of protection against betting-related fraud and corruption.

Six-Figure Wagers on Prop Signals Red Flags

On the undercard, there was a fight super welterweight division between the undefeated Yoenis Tellez (7-0) and Livan Navarro (15-2). These two went toe-to-toe early on and in the third round, Tellez landed a thunderous right hand that sent Navarro to the canvas. Looking like that could be all she wrote after Navarro was able to get back to his feet, Tellez wasn’t able to finish the job in that round.

The fight continued back-and-forth with Tellez getting the better of the exchanges until they made it to the 10th round. That is where Tellez landed the kill shot ending Navarro putting him out through the ropes. While this was a fantastic victory for the young Cuban-American there has been speculation that this fight was fixed and is now being investigated by U.S. Integrity.

U.S. Integrity was notified by an operator of suspicious wagering activity in last weekend’s boxing match between Yoenis Tellex and Livan Navarro. According to the operator, a large influx of six-figure wagers began to come in on the Over 5.5 rounds market. It is also believed that one of the bettors who placed a large six-figure wager was one of the corner teams for one of the fighters involved in this fight.

This was the first time that Yoenis Tellez had fought beyond six rounds, winning five of his six previous fights before he even made it to the fourth round. This fight is still under investigation and it remains to be seen if there will be any repercussions if there is a violation.

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors Featured
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Garett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garett Kerman

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Usyk vs Witherspoon

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Author image Alan Draper  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
day-of-reckoning_18ir97k1ecf4w1gt1svyakr1nl
Day of Reckoning PPV Price, Fight Card, Official Poster Revealed
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Dec 7 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Shakur Stevenson
Social Media Reacts To Shakur Stevenson’s Abysmal Performance
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 17 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Boxing: Pacquiao vs Thurman
Filipino Boxing Legend Manny Pacquiao Shares Photo Of Himself With Elite Group Of Boxers
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 17 2023
Boxing News and Rumors
Who is Andre August? Everything you need to know about Jake Paul's next opponent
Who Is Andre August? Everything You Need to Know About Jake Paul’s Next Opponent
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Nov 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top