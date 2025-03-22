Boxing superstar George Foreman dies at age 76

One of the greatest boxers of all-time has passed away. On Friday, boxing legend George Foreman died at the age of 76 according to the Associated Press. An elite heavyweight boxer who was born in Marshall, Texas on January 10, 1949, Foreman won a gold medal for the United States at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City. He was also the super heavyweight boxing champion on two separate occasions.

Looking back at Olympic Gold

Foreman was one of two American boxers to win Olympic gold at the 1968 Olympic Games. The other was Ronnie Harris of Canton, Ohio in the lightweight division. ‘

In the Olympic heavyweight final, Foreman beat Soviet Jonas Cepulis, the silver medalist, to win gold. Giorgio Bambini of Italy and Joaquin Rocha of Mexico shared the bronze medal. In the Olympic heavyweight boxing tournament, Foreman also beat Lucjan Trela of Poland in the first round, Ion Alexe of Romania in the quarterfinals and Giorgio Bambini of Italy in the semifinals.

Super Heavyweight champion

Foreman was the super heavyweight champion on two separate occasions. The first time came from January 22, 1973 to October 30, 1974. The second time came from November 5, 1994 to June 29, 1995.

Foreman won the WBA and WBC heavyweight titles on January 22, 1973 by beating fellow American Joe Frazier at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. The heavyweight chamipionship was known as The Sunshine Snowdown. Foreman then defended his titles in wins over Jose Roman of Puerto Rico in Tokyo, Japan and Ken Norton of Jacksonville, Illinois in Poliedro, Venezuela. After losing to the legendary Muhammad Ali in Zaire in 1974, it would be two decades later when Foreman would be the heavyweight champion again. On November 1994, he was the WBA and IBF Heavyweight champion at age 45 years and 299 days when he knocked out Michael Moorer. Foreman is the oldest heavyweight champion at 46 years and 169 days old.