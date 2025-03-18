Boxing to return to 2028 Olympic Games

The world of boxing got some great news on Monday as it was reported by the Associated Press that boxing is returning to the Olympic schedule after all for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Boxing was initially removed from the Olympic program due to governing issues related to the International Boxing Association. The International Olympic Committee has been concerned for an extended period of time with the IBA’s ethics, and as a result, a new boxing organization has been formed called World Boxing. Obviously, the IOC likes what they have see from World Boxing, and boxing will not be dropped from the Olympic program after all.

Other Sports originally in trouble

Boxing was one of three sports that were nearly dropped from the Olympic Games but are coming back. The other two were weightlifting and modern pentathlon. The same cannot be said for breakdancing, which made its only Olympic appearance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. There are six sports that will take place in Los Angeles that were not in Paris last year. They are baseball, softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash.

Boxing’s rich Olympic history

Boxing has been in every Olympic Games since the 1920 Olympic Games in Antwerp and made its debut at the 1904 Olympic Games in St. Louis. Women’s boxing made its Olympic debut at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, there were 13 Olympic events (seven for men and six for women). It will be interesting to see if there will be an equal number of events per gender at the Olympic Games three years from now. The Olympic events in men’s boxing in Paris were at 51 kilograms, 57 kilograms, 63.5 kilograms, 71 kilograms, 80 kilograms, 92 kilograms, and 92+ kilograms. The Olympic events in women’s boxing are at 50 kilograms, 54 kilograms, 57 kilograms, 60 kilograms, 66 kilograms and 75 kilograms.