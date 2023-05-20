Brad Free Preakness Picks & Predictions: Mage is the standout

Brad Free is a horse racing expert based out of California. He is very familiar at Santa Anita and Hollywood Park. As a writer for the Daily Racing Form since 1992, he is taken very serious when it comes to Triple Crown races too.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Preakness 2023

🐴 Event: Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes 📅 Date & Time: May 20th, 6:50 pm

May 20th, 6:50 pm 🌎 Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore 📺 TV Channel: NBC

Brad Free Preakness 2023 Picks

Brad Free has the same four horses as Mike Beer at the Preakness. They just have a different order. Free thinks higher of Blazing Sevens and less of National Treasure. But the bottom line is both believe Mage will win, which means there will be significant intrigue with the Belmont next month.

Mage (-135)

Mage’s chances of winning the second Triple Crown race of 2023 increases substantially with the withdrawal of First Mission, which was considered Mage’s most significant rival at the Preakness. Free believes Mage is the horse to beat as the overall field at Churchill Downs was a lot stronger than at Pimlico.

Blazing Sevens (+700)

Free really likes how Blazing Sevens has been training heading into the Preakness, and benefits by the fact that its trainer, Chad Brown of Mechanicville, New York, is one of the best. Brown trained Cloud Computing to a Preakness win in 2017 and Early Voting to a Preakness win last year.

Perform (+1600)

Many are surprised that Perform’s odds to win the Preakness are as low as they are. However, horse racing experts such as Free really like the improvements Perform has made, which could be very beneficial on race day at Pimlico.

National Treasure (+300)

Free believes National Treasure as a natural frontrunner. However, unlike Beer who was impressed by the horse’s fourth place finish at the Santa Anita Derby, Free felt it was a disappointment. Another reason why Free feels National Treasure will only be fourth is because he has not seen “anticipated improvement” with his overall times.