Brad Marchand undergoes multiple hip surgeries

Boston Bruins left winger Brad Marchand of Halifax, Nova Scotia underwent multiple hip surgeries on Friday according to Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff. The surgeries will force Marchand to miss the first two months of the 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season.

Marchand in 2021-22

This past season, Marchand had 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points. He was a +16 with 97 penalty minutes, 27 power-play points, two shorthanded points, six game-winning goals, 242 shots on goal, 14 faceoff wins, 20 blocked shots, 78 hits, 40 takeaways, and 62 giveaways. Marchand’s two shorthanded goals came in Bruins wins against Canadian teams. The first came in a 3-2 Bruins win over the Edmonton Oilers on December 9, and the second came in a 5-1 Bruins win over the Montreal Canadiens on January 12.

Marchand in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

In seven games in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Marchand had four goals and seven assists for 11 points. His line that includes Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, combined for 24 points in seven games against the Hurricanes, despite the fact that Boston lost to Carolina in seven games. Marchand was also a +3 with 10 penalty minutes, six power-play points, one game-winning goal and 21 shots on goal.

Further concerns for the Bruins

Boston may not only lose Marchand for the first two months next year. There is also a genuine concern that they may not have Patrice Bergeron either. Bergeron is an unrestricted free agent, and could sign somewhere in the $8-$10 million range. Bergeron and Marchand have literally been the heart and soul for the Bruins the last decade plus. Bergeron has been with the Bruins since 2003, and Marchand has been with the Bruins since 2009.

Meanwhile, Pastrnak is currently playing for Czech Republic at the World Men’s Hockey Championship in Tampere, Finland. He has four goals and three assists for seven points and helped Czech Republic reach the bronze medal game where they will play the United States on Sunday.