Brad Tavares Departs UFC Roster After 15-Year Run

After an impressive 15-year tenure, Brad Tavares has been officially removed from the UFC roster, marking the end of one of the longest and most consistent runs in the promotion’s middleweight division. The 37-year-old Hawaiian exits the UFC with a promotional record of 16-10, tying him with Hall of Famer Michael Bisping for the most wins in UFC middleweight history.

Tavares, who first entered the UFC spotlight as a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter Season 11 in 2010, quickly established himself as a durable and reliable presence at 185 pounds. Over the years, he became a perennial gatekeeper, facing a who’s who of the division and sharing the Octagon with four current or former UFC champions: Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Chris Weidman, and Dricus du Plessis.

Not a Release, But a Contract Expiration

Unlike many recent high-profile cuts, Tavares’ departure was not the result of a losing skid or a sudden release. Instead, the UFC simply opted not to renew his contract after his most recent fight-a unanimous decision win over Gerald Meerschaert in April 2025. This means Tavares leaves the organization on a high note, riding a victory and still demonstrating the skills and resilience that defined his career.

There is still a possibility that Tavares could re-sign with the UFC in the future, but for now, he is a free agent and able to explore opportunities elsewhere. His departure is part of a broader trend of roster turnover, as the UFC continues to balance veteran experience with the influx of new talent.

A Career Defined by Consistency and Toughness

Brad Tavares’ UFC journey is a testament to consistency and toughness in one of MMA’s most unforgiving divisions. He began his promotional run with a strong 7-1 record, climbing as high as No. 8 in the middleweight rankings. Tavares’ style was defined by technical striking, durability, and a methodical approach that allowed him to go the distance with some of the sport’s most dangerous competitors.

Remarkably, Tavares was never submitted in his 31 professional fights and was only finished five times, a rare feat in modern MMA. His resume includes notable wins over former Strikeforce champion Nate Marquardt, PFL champion Antonio Carlos Jr., and a dominant decision over Chris Weidman in 2023, which many consider one of his signature victories.

At 37, Tavares faces a pivotal decision about his future. While he has not officially announced retirement, his years of experience and reputation for professionalism make him a candidate for roles in coaching, commentary, or even a run in other organizations such as PFL, Bellator, or RIZIN if he chooses to continue fighting.

Tavares himself has expressed that he still feels he can improve and has more to offer the sport, stating after his last win, “I genuinely feel like I still have room for improvement, as surprising as that may sound, given I’ve had over 20 fights and 15 years in the sport. I maintain the mindset that I can achieve more and continue to grow”.

Whether he returns for another chapter or transitions to a new role in MMA, Tavares leaves behind a blueprint for longevity and respect in one of the UFC’s toughest divisions.