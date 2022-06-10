Brad Thomas Belmont Picks 2022 | Expert Belmont Stakes Picks

how to bet on Belmont 2022 in Nebraska

Famous horse racing bettor, Brad Thomas, has released his picks for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Continue reading below to get all of his picks and some analysis for each horse. He has three interesting picks that all have great value.

The Belmont Stakes will start on Saturday, June 11. The event will see coverage starting at 3 p.m. EST on NBC.

Let’s take a look at all of Brad Thomas’s Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, as well as where to locate the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

Brad Thomas Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Brad Thomas Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

Below, we will be going over Brad Thomas’s three picks and have some analysis on each horse.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal was once the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes, but that has altered after the post-position draw. After drawing post 6, Mo Donegal has fallen down the leaderboard at the top horse racing betting services. We The People is now tied for first place in the Belmont Stakes with him.

We The People is one of the leading contenders for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already won a Major Graded event this season. This Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt has won three of his four starts, most recently in the Peter Pan Stakes.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Given that the Kentucky Derby was raced over 1m2f, connections appear to have made the right decision by upping the distance to 1m4f, especially given that this three-year-old has been kept fresh by missing the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago. Joel Rosario, his jockey, won the race with Sir Winston in 2014 and again in 2019.

He hasn’t raced at Belmont Park yet, but there’s no reason to believe he won’t succeed. With the greater distance likely to be the difference between him and others with somewhat higher odds, he has a good chance of upsetting them.

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline

This Todd Pletcher-trained horse has been hot in the betting market ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes for several weeks after coming fifth in the Kentucky Derby. This three-year-old hasn’t been seen since skipping the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown, and will be fresher than the others when he arrives at Belmont Park.

It’s easy to see why Mo Donegal is the Belmont Stakes favorite, given that the Kentucky Derby is run over 1m2f and the Belmont Stakes is raced over 1m4f.

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
