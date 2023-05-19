Horse Racing

Brad Thomas Preakness 2023 Expert Picks & Predictions: National Treasure Among Best Bets To Win Preakness Stakes

Dan Girolamo
Brad Thomas’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes have been released. Find Brad Thomas’s Preakness 2023 picks and predictions for the second leg of the Triple Crown.

We’re one step closer to the second jewel of the Triple Crown with the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes set for Saturday, May 20. Will Mage continue its run at history, or will a horse like First Mission or National Treasure play spoiler?

Here are Brad Thomas’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Brad Thomas Preakness 2023 Picks & Predictions

The Kentucky Derby winner Mage (+140) is the favorite heading in the Preakness Stakes. However, Thomas likes National Treasure (+475) first on his tickets, with Mage second. The third spot on Thomas’s tickets will be occupied by Perform (+1600).

National Treasure (+475)

On The Mike Francesa Podcast, Thomas said he’s picking National Treasure to win the Preakness. National Treasure enters the Preakness with the third-best odds (+475). Bob Baffert, a seven-time winner at the Preakness, is National Treasure’s trainer, and he will be looking to make a statement in his first Triple Crown race since the two-year suspension.

“He [National Treasure] has the one post. He has blinkers. He’s going to make the lead,” Thomas said. “He’s always given the impression there’s more there in the right situation when he gets in rhythm … very, very dangerous horse.”

Bet on National Treasure (+475)

Mage (+140)

Thomas is not backing Mage to win but believes the horse can come in second. Mage ran an excellent Derby and proved it should be the favorite heading into the Preakness. Though Thomas believes this race doesn’t set up great for Mage, the horse is still talented enough to place.

“Mage has truly stupendous acceleration on dirt going a distance of ground, something you seldom see in thoroughbreds these days,” Thomas said. “Make no mistake about it, this horse can brush unbelievably, and in the Derby, he showed improved sustainability of it.”

Bet on Mage (+140)

Perform (+1600)

Thomas’s longshot pick is Perform, who is coming off a big win at the Federico Tesio Stakes in Laurel Park. Perform’s trainer is the Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, which Thomas cites as one of the reasons why Perform could find himself in the mix late on Saturday.

“Regardless of ownership pressure, if he [Shug] did not think this horse would be competitive if he thought this horse was going to embarrass himself and others, he would not run it,” Thomas said.

Thomas does not think Perform will win, but the horse can “pick up the pieces.”

Bet on Perform (+1600)

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
