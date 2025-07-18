Bradley Beal to Join Clippers After Buyout With Suns

Bradley Beal has agreed to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns and will join the Los Angeles Clippers. The three-time All-Star will sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the Clippers. The Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Miami Heat were also among the suitors for Beal’s services.

As part of the buyout with Phoenix, Beal had to surrender at least $13.8 million to stretch his remaining salary. He had two years and $110.8 million left on his contract with the Suns. Now, he’ll look for a fresh start as he begins his tenure with the Clippers.

Bradley Beal to Join Los Angeles Clippers After Buyout With the Phoenix Suns

Bradley Beal Looking to Bounce Back After a Disappointing Phoenix Suns Tenure

In Phoenix, Bradley Beal struggled to find consistent rhythm. Last season, the former Washington Wizard averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game. Across his two seasons with the Suns, he posted averages of 17.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc, a noticeable drop-off from his Washington days, where he was a career 22.1 points-per-game scorer.

The Suns’ lack of a true floor general contributed to the “Big Three” of Beal, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant significantly underachieving. At times, Beal appeared to be the odd man out in the offense and looked more like a disruptor than a scorer. As a result, the Suns have opted to hit the reset button this offseason, looking to retool their roster around Devin Booker.

As for the Clippers, they are hoping Bradley Beal still has gas left in the proverbial tank and can be the missing piece to their championship puzzle.

Will the Shooting Guard Fit With the Los Angeles Clippers?

With James Harden and Kawhi Leonard serving different roles in Los Angeles compared to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Phoenix, this fit looks decent on paper. However, can we really trust Kawhi Leonard to stay healthy? Can we trust James Harden to show up in the playoffs?

Another fair question: Is Bradley Beal truly an upgrade over Norman Powell at this stage of his career? One could argue this move is more lateral than transformative. It doesn’t significantly move the needle for Los Angeles.

That said, Bradley Beal should at least provide reliable scoring, especially during stretches when Kawhi Leonard inevitably misses time. All in all, the Clippers still face a long road ahead if they hope to take the next step toward a deep playoff run.