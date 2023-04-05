Brandel Chamblee might not have directly released his tips for the 2023 Masters, but we can read between the lines to find his expert picks, predictions, and best bets. Chamblee has been waxing lyrical about somebody in particular this week and we can find some specials at around +500 that appeal and a whopping +7500 outright bet. Let’s take a look at Brandel Chamblee’s Masters picks and predictions.

Brandel Chamblee has made his picks for the 2023 Masters.

Chamblee has been talking up Tiger Woods in the build-up to this year’s tournament. Despite Woods’ lack of regular tournament golf over the last year, Chamblee was impressed with what he saw at the Genesis.

We can back Woods in some specials at surprisingly good odds that don’t involved him winning.

Below are some specials that Brandel Chamblee seems to think Tiger Woods could accomplish at this year’s Masters:

Best Golf Betting Sites For Masters 2023

Brandel Chamblee Expert Picks and Predictions for the 2023 Masters

Brandel Chamblee has some unique thoughts about this year’s Masters. He has been giving his opinion on Tiger Woods and Chamblee believes that what he saw at the Genesis in February is cause for optimism.

From what he has said, we believe that Tiger Woods to make the cut (-165), Woods to shoot under 72.5 in round one (-135), Woods to finish Top-10 (+500), and Woods to win The Masters (+7500) are among Chamblee’s picks for the tournament.

Check out a full breakdown of the Brandel Chamblee’s expert picks, predictions, and best bets for the 2023 Masters below:

Chamblee appears to think Woods is a bounce-back candidate at the 2023 Masters.

“How Tiger plays will captivate us beyond belief,” Chamblee said. “Because what I saw earlier in the year from Tiger made me look towards the Masters with great anticipation. I never, ever thought I would see Tiger Woods play golf again the way he played at the Genesis.”

If Woods is healthy enough to play and compete for a Green Jacket, then he should have a good chance of making the cut at Augusta National, something he did last year following a long layoff.

If Tiger does go well, he would be slightly more likely to do it in the earlier rounds given his injury issues. It is for this reason that we can take Woods to make the cut and shoot under 72.5 in the first round if Chamblee’s words are to ring true.

If you look at the combination of the power that he had there and so many of the iron shots that he stacked up on top of one another, and the fact that he showed some great putts on the greens, it certainly has the world of golf’s attention as we enter the Masters.”

If Woods’ putting game is strong on Thursday, he should have a good chance of shooting par or better in Round 1.

Chamblee does seem confident that Woods can play well for the full four days. If this is the case, he could be there or thereabouts come Sunday evening. It would be quite the story if Woods can don another green jacket, but Chamblee doesn’t think that’s out of the question.

“If you look at the combination of the power that he had at the Genesis and so many of the iron shots that he stacked up on top of one another, and the fact that he showed some great putts on the greens, it certainly has the world of golf’s attention as we enter the Masters,” Chamblee said.

With odds of +500 to finish in the top-10, Chamblee would likely not be shy of pulling the trigger on this longshot bet.

🚨 FIRST BIG TIGER WOODS MASTERS BET 🚨@DKSportsbook just took a $1.5K wager on Tiger Woods (+7500) to win at Augusta this weekend Payout would be $114K 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XnYzbPTzke — br_betting (@br_betting) April 3, 2023

As most golf fans know, you can never count out Tiger Woods.

And at +7500 odds, some bettors think that it’s worthy a shot to earn a pretty payday.

If Woods is in contention on Saturday, is anyone going to be counting out the five-time champion heading into the final rounds of the Masters?

Golf Betting Guides 2023