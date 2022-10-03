NFL picks

Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Author image
philnaessens
2 min read
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk will have a major impact on tonight’s outcome. We have a pair of prop bets for tonight’s game, you can use a $1000 free bet towards these props at BetOnline

Brandon Aiyuk vs Los Angeles Rams Player Props Betting Tips

Aiyuk over 4.5 receptions @ +120 Betonline

Aiyuk longest reception under 21.5 yards @  -110 Betonline

 

Back Our Brandon Aiyuk props With BetOnline

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For Brandon Aiyuk vs Los Angeles Rams Player Props Betting

 

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NFL Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

How To Claim $1000 In NFL Free Bets

See below as to how to claim up to $1000 worth of NFL bonuses.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Make an initial deposit up to $2000 after signing up.
  3. New users can claim a 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000.

Brandon Aiyuk vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 1: Aiyuk over 4.5 receptions +120  @ BetOnline 

Aiyuk averages just under seven targets per contest, but has eight targets over the past two games. He’s likely to see more opportunities as Rams CB Jalen Ramsey will likely draw Deebo Samuel, and he’s likely up against CB Grant Haley. That makes Aiyuk a more likely passing target for Jimmy Garoppolo and increases the likelihood Aiyuk can exceed five catches tonight.

 

Back Aiyuk over 4.5 receptions  @ +115 With BetOnline

Brandon Aiyuk vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 2: Aiyuk longest reception under 21.5 yards -110  @ BetOnline

Aiyuk should get the targets and the receptions, but he’s not busting off a long one against the Rams. Aiyuk has broken off some big ones against Chicago and Seattle, but the Rams defense isn’t likely to offer Aiyuk anything more than what Denver did last weekend. Aiyuk has three passing plays of over 20 yards and ranks 75th in yards after catch. 

Back Aiyuk longest reception under 21.5 yards @ -112 With BetOnline

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Los Angeles Rams +104 Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet
San Francisco 49ers -115 Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet

 

  
NFL picks
Author image

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

