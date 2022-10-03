Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Los Angeles Rams With $1000 NFL Free Bet

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West clash, and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk will have a major impact on tonight’s outcome. We have a pair of prop bets for tonight’s game, you can use a $1000 free bet towards these props at BetOnline.

Brandon Aiyuk vs Los Angeles Rams Player Props Betting Tips

Aiyuk over 4.5 receptions @ +120 Betonline

Aiyuk longest reception under 21.5 yards @ -110 Betonline

Brandon Aiyuk vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 1: Aiyuk over 4.5 receptions +120 @ BetOnline

Aiyuk averages just under seven targets per contest, but has eight targets over the past two games. He’s likely to see more opportunities as Rams CB Jalen Ramsey will likely draw Deebo Samuel, and he’s likely up against CB Grant Haley. That makes Aiyuk a more likely passing target for Jimmy Garoppolo and increases the likelihood Aiyuk can exceed five catches tonight.

Brandon Aiyuk vs Los Angeles Rams Tip 2: Aiyuk longest reception under 21.5 yards -110 @ BetOnline

Aiyuk should get the targets and the receptions, but he’s not busting off a long one against the Rams. Aiyuk has broken off some big ones against Chicago and Seattle, but the Rams defense isn’t likely to offer Aiyuk anything more than what Denver did last weekend. Aiyuk has three passing plays of over 20 yards and ranks 75th in yards after catch.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Odds