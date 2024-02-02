News

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl 2024 Projections, Prop Bets, & MVP Odds

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk had himself a very good 2023 NFL season.

He has very good chemistry with QB Brock Purdy.

On a team with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey, Aiyuk led the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards and was tied with McCaffrey and Samuel with seven receiving TDs.

He had 75 receptions, 1,342 receiving yards, and seven receiving TDs.

Aiyuk ranked seventh in the league in receiving yards and was second in 20+ yard receptions.

Below, we will take a look at Aiyuk’s Super Bowl projections, Super Bowl prop bets, and Super Bowl MVP odds.

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Projections

Brandon Aiyuk had the best season of his four-year NFL career.

He has established himself as the top receiving threat for the 49ers, which is impressive considering they also have Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey.

His projected receiving yards are currently set at 63.5 passing yards for the Super Bowl.

Aiyuk recorded over 63.5 receiving yards in the NFC Championship game and had a receiving TD.

He is currently the sixth biggest favorite to score a TD in the Super Bowl with a +140-odd anytime TD scorer.

Expect Aiyuk to have over 63.5 receiving yards, even in a tough matchup, as he will need to have a big game for the 49ers to defeat Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Prop Bets

Aiyuk had himself a very good season.

He averaged 83.9 receiving yards per game.

Aiyuk caught a TD pass in six of the 16 games started during the season.

He scored a TD in the NFC Championship game.

Below are Aiyuk’s Super Bowl prop bets.

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl Props

  • Over 63.5 Receiving Yards: -115
  • Over 4.5 Receptions: -110
  • Anytime TD scorer: +140

Aiyuk went over 63.5 receiving yards in eight of 16 games this season.

He recorded over 4.5 receptions in nine of 16 games this season.

Aiyuk scored a TD in six of 16 games this season.

Bet on Brandon Aiyuk Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl MVP Odds

Brandon Aiyuk has established himself as one of the top receivers in the NFL.

He led the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards this season.

San Francisco has a stacked offense but Aiyuk has been the best receiving weapon on the team and creates big plays down the field.

If San Francisco hopes to defeat a very good Chiefs team, Aiyuk will need to have a big playoff performance.

Aiyuk is the 10th favorite to win MVP with an odd of +6600 to win Super Bowl MVP but could provide bettors with some value as a longshot.

Bet on Brandon Aiyuk Super Bowl MVP (+6600)
