Brandon Nimmo ties Mets record for most RBIs in a game

Jeremy Freeborn
Monday was a memorable day for New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo of Cheyenne, Wyoming. In a dominant 19-5 Mets win over the Washington Nationals, Nimmo tied the Mets franchise record for most runs batted in during a single game with nine.

How did Nimmo record his nine RBIs?

Nimmo recorded his nine runs batted in on four hits (one single, one double, and two home runs). Nimmo’s first three runs batted in came in the top of the sixth inning on a three-run hone run that scored designated hitter Jesse Winker of Buffalo, New York, and third baseman Mark Vientos of Norwalk, Connecticut to put the Mets up 6-0. Nimmo then hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to put the Mets up 11-0. The Mets players who scored were right fielder Juan Soto of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, first baseman Pete Alonso of Tampa, Florida and Winker. Then in the top of the eighth inning, the Mets went up 13-0 as Nimmo had a two-run double that scored Alonso and Winker.

Who is Nimmo tied with?

The other Mets player to have nine runs batted in during a game is former Mets first baseman Carlos Delgado of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. He accomplished the feat during a 15-6 Mets win over the New York Yankees on June 27, 2008.

Brandon Nimmo in 2025

Nimmo is batting .218 with six home runs and 21 runs batted in. During 28 games, 110 at bats, and 119 plate appearances, he has scored 13 runs and had 24 hits, four doubles, seven walks, 46 total bases, and two sacrifice flies, along with an on base percentage of .261 and slugging percentage of .418.

Leading the National League East

With the win, the Mets improved to a record of 20 wins and nine losses. They have a winning percentage of .690, an incredible home record of 12 wins and one loss, and lead the Philadelphia Phillies by four and a half games.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
