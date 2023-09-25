NFL News and Rumors

Brandon Staley Contract & Buyout: How Much Would it Cost LA Chargers to Fire Head Coach After Crazy 4th Down Call?

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
NFL: JAN 01 Rams at Chargers

In January 2021, Brandon Staley rose to prominence as he landed the head coach position for the Los Angeles Chargers, securing a reported four-year deal valued at $16 million. However, following a sequence of questionable decisions and criticisms, Staley is currently facing mounting pressure, prompting speculations about his potential termination. Here, we take a look at the details of Staley’s contract and explore the financial ramifications if the Chargers decide to part ways with him.

Brandon Staley, despite being a renowned defensive strategist, is currently facing immense scrutiny due to a series of questionable calls and seemingly dodgy decisions during critical game junctures.

With fans vociferously advocating for his dismissal, the LA Chargers may soon find themselves evaluating the costs associated with terminating Staley’s contract early, with his coaching strategies under intense examination by sports analysts and former coaches.

Brandon Staley Contract

Staley’s deal with the Chargers, signed in January 2021, was set for four years and is reported to be worth $16 million, bringing him an annual salary of $4 million.

This places Staley relatively lower on the spectrum of NFL coach salaries, with the likes of Bill Belichick reportedly earning a substantial $20 million annually.

Brandon Staley Buyout

If we operate on the basis that Staley’s contract is fully guaranteed, the Chargers would be obligated to pay him for the remaining duration of his contract, if he were to be dismissed before the contract’s culmination.

If the Chargers decide to proceed with Staley’s dismissal, they could be looking at a buyout in the vicinity of $8 million, dependent on the specific terms outlined in his contract.

Why He’s Under Pressure?

The prevalent dissatisfaction surrounding Staley stems from the Chargers’ recent game performances. The precariousness in Staley’s defensive strategies and game decisions, most prominently observed in the encounter against the Minnesota Vikings, has drawn widespread criticism.

Staley’s audacious fourth-down call, although not catastrophic for the team in the recent 28-24 victory, was perceived as precarious, potentially jeopardizing the Chargers’ game standing.

The Chargers went for it on 4th and 1 from their own 24 yard-line with just under two minutes left, and failed to convert. This gave the Vikings a shot at the win, but Staley will be breathing a sigh of relief as they failed to capitalize.

The criticisms are accentuated by previous instances of the Chargers’ blown leads. A prime example occurred in last year’s playoffs, where the Chargers let the Jaguars reverse a 27-0 deficit. Such occurrences contribute to the emerging consensus that Staley’s strategies, particularly his defensive plays, have allowed opposing teams substantial comeback opportunities.

With the talent available to the Chargers with the likes of Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, and Joey Bosa, many feel the team are underachieving under Staley’s guidance. He will need to improve on his 20-18 record and 0 playoff wins if his time at the Chargers is to continue.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift reacts while sitting next to Donna Kelce

Bill Belichick Weighs In On Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Relationship

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  22min
NFL News and Rumors
Bengals WR Tee Higgins
Rams Vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans
Eagles Vs. Buccaneers NFL Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
andy dalton gets sacked vs seahawks (1)
Panthers Notebook: Coach Frank Reich Calls Out ‘O’ Line For 8 False-Start Penalties; QB Andy Dalton Airs Out Confidence During 0-3 Start
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Twitter Reacts To NFL Going Crazy Over Taylor Swift, Dolphins’ Scoring Spree, Cowboys’ Lackluster Loss
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Sunday Football Betting: Get Up To $8,750 In Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 24 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Lamar Jackson
Battle Of Baltimore Past And Present: Colts Vs. Ravens Matchup Stirs Up Memories Of 1984
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top