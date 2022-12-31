MLB News and Rumors

Braves acquire outfielder Eli White and relief pitcher Lucas Luetge

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Lucas Luetge
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Atlanta Braves were involved in two separate trades this week. On Wednesday, they acquired Lucas Luetge of Brenham, Texas from the New York Yankees for minor leaguers Caleb Durbin (a shortstop), and Indigo Diaz (a pitcher). Then on Friday, they acquired outfielder Eli White of Greenville, South Carolina from the Texas Rangers for cash considerations.

Lucas Luetge

The Braves become Luetge’s third Major League team. He previously pitched for the Seattle Mariners (2012 to 2015), and the New York Yankees (2021 and 2022). Luetge is one of two relief pitchers that the Braves acquired in the offseason via a trade. The other was Joe Jimenez of San Juan, Puerto Rico, who Atlanta acquired from Detroit on December 7.

In 2022, Luetge pitched 50 games for the Yankees and had a record of four wins and four losses, with an earned run average of 2.67. In 57 1/3 innings, he gave up 63 hits, 17 earned runs, and 17 walks, to go along with 60 strikeouts, two saves, six holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.40. The saves came in a 12-5 Yankees win over the Boston Red Sox on July 8, and in a 7-1 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins on September 7.

In Luetge’s career he has pitched in 218 games and had a record of 11 wins and 11 losses with an earned run average of 3.38. In 218 2/3 innings pitched, Luetge has given up 215 hits, 82 earned runs, and 79 walks, to go along with 212 strikeouts, five saves, 24 holds, and a WHIP of 1.35.

Eli White

In 2022, White batted .200 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in. During 47 games, 117 plate appearances and 105 at bats, he scored 16 runs and had 21 hits, two doubles, 12 stolen bases, 11 walks, 32 total bases, and one sacrifice fly. White also had an on base percentage of .274, and a slugging percentage of .305. White’s sacrifice fly came in a 8-6 Rangers win over the Chicago White Sox on June 12.

 

 

Topics  
Braves MLB News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Diamondbacks sign third baseman Evan Longoria

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  7min
MLB News and Rumors
Lucas Luetge
Braves acquire outfielder Eli White and relief pitcher Lucas Luetge
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Red Sox sign Corey Kluber to one-year deal worth $10 million
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
Marlins sign second baseman Jean Segura
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Rangers sign starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Pirates sign Rich Hill to one-year deal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Joe Jimenez
Eight Low Profile MLB trades in the month of December
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 26 2022
More News
Arrow to top