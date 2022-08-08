Braves beat by Mets, send down youngster Ian Anderson

The Atlanta Braves didn’t play great baseball over the weekend against the New York Mets as they ended up losing four out of five games of their series in Queens. This is unfortunate for a Braves team that had the chance to even take the lead in the National League East.

On top of their downplay, the Braves have had an issue with Ian Anderson throughout the season and they decided to send him down to get some work in. This means that Anderson is going to be playing in Triple-A for the foreseeable future until he starts looking better. The 24-year-old currently has a 5.99 ERA and has walked 53 hitters, compared to a season ago where he only walked 53 all season long.

Ian Anderson Sent Down to Triple-A

Ian Anderson didn’t seem too concerned about being sent down, according to MLB.com, he had the following to say:

“I’m hopefully going to go down there, figure some things out and be right back,” Anderson said.

Brian Snitker, Braves manager, had the following to say as well, according to MLB.com

“We need to get him right,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We need him. He’s a big part of what we’ve got going on. This happens. Hopefully, he can take a step back, reassess things and get himself going.” “He’s experienced a lot during his young Major League career, but he’s not a finished product,” Snitker said.

The Atlanta Braves still have some work to do. They are one of the best teams in all of baseball and it’s likely right now that they’re going to make the playoffs via the Wild Card, but they still have an opportunity to win the division if they can get back on track and flush this series against the Mets down the drain.

The Mets are a very good baseball team and there’s nothing for Atlanta to worry about. They need to continue focusing on what they can control and then take care of business in October.