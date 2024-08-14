Braves beat Giants 1-0 in a starting pitching gem

One of the most intriguing pitching duels of the Major League Baseball season took place on Monday as the Atlanta Braves blanked the San Francisco Giants 1-0 in 10 innings. What we saw was simply masterful pitching as Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale of Lakeland, Florida had 12 strikeouts, and Giants staring pitcher Blake Snell of Seattle, Washington had 11 strikeouts. The 23 strikeouts were the most strikeouts by the starting pitchers in one game in the history of Oracle Park.

Who contributed to the old record?

Giants starting pitcher Jason Schmidt of Lewiston, Idaho and Florida Marlins starting pitcher Josh Johnson of Minneapolis, Minnesota combined for 22 strikeouts on June 6, 2006. Schmidt had 16 strikeouts and Johnson had six strikeouts in a 2-1 Giants win.

33 Strikeouts Overall

As a team, the Giants had 16 strikeouts and the Braves had 17 strikeouts. The other two Braves pitchers with strikeouts were Raisel Iglesias of Isla de la Juventud, Cuba with four strikeouts and Joe Jimenez of San Juan, Puerto Rico with one strikeout. The other four Giants pitchers with strikeouts were Randy Rodriguez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (two), Tyler Rogers of Denver, Colorado (one), Ryan Walker of Arlington, Washington (one), Taylor Rogers of Denver (one).

How did the Braves score their run?

Atlanta broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the 10th inning as Travis d’Arnaud hit a sacrifice fly which scored Orlando Arcia. Remember, due to the fact that Arcia was on second base to lead off the 10th inning, his run was unearned.

Seasonal Statistics for Sale and Snell

Sale is in his first season with the Braves and Snell is in first season with the Giants. In 22 games this season, Sale leads the Major Leagues with 13 wins and a National League leading 2.61 earned run average. He also has 177 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.97. Snell, meanwhile, has a record of two wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.91. However, over the last seven starts he has only given up five earned runs in 45 1/3 innings.