MLB News and Rumors

Braves beat Giants 1-0 in a starting pitching gem

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_23982120_168396541_lowres-2

One of the most intriguing pitching duels of the Major League Baseball season took place on Monday as the Atlanta Braves blanked the San Francisco Giants 1-0 in 10 innings. What we saw was simply masterful pitching as Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale of Lakeland, Florida had 12 strikeouts, and Giants staring pitcher Blake Snell of Seattle, Washington had 11 strikeouts. The 23 strikeouts were the most strikeouts by the starting pitchers in one game in the history of Oracle Park.

Who contributed to the old record?

Giants starting pitcher Jason Schmidt of Lewiston, Idaho and Florida Marlins starting pitcher Josh Johnson of Minneapolis, Minnesota combined for 22 strikeouts on June 6, 2006. Schmidt had 16 strikeouts and Johnson had six strikeouts in a 2-1 Giants win.

33 Strikeouts Overall

As a team, the Giants had 16 strikeouts and the Braves had 17 strikeouts. The other two Braves pitchers with strikeouts were Raisel Iglesias of Isla de la Juventud, Cuba with four strikeouts and Joe Jimenez of San Juan, Puerto Rico with one strikeout. The other four Giants pitchers with strikeouts were Randy Rodriguez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (two), Tyler Rogers of Denver, Colorado (one), Ryan Walker of Arlington, Washington (one), Taylor Rogers of Denver (one).

How did the Braves score their run?

Atlanta broke a 0-0 tie in the top of the 10th inning as Travis d’Arnaud hit a sacrifice fly which scored Orlando Arcia. Remember, due to the fact that Arcia was on second base to lead off the 10th inning, his run was unearned.

Seasonal Statistics for Sale and Snell

Sale is in his first season with the Braves and Snell is in first season with the Giants. In 22 games this season, Sale leads the Major Leagues with 13 wins and a National League leading 2.61 earned run average. He also has 177 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.97. Snell, meanwhile, has a record of two wins and three losses with an earned run average of 3.91. However, over the last seven starts he has only given up five earned runs in 45 1/3 innings.

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Braves MLB News and Rumors S.F. Giants
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23910772_168396541_lowres-2

Dodgers starting pitcher River Ryan out for the season with elbow injury

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
MLB News and Rumors
New York Mets v Tampa Bay Rays
White Sox name Grady Sizemore interim manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 9 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23897828_168396541_lowres-2
Blake Snell posts third no-hitter of 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 3 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23810262_168396541_lowres-2
Who were 27 MLB players traded at the deadline?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 31 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23801975_168396541_lowres-2
Dozen best MLB players traded on eve of the deadline
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23724801_168396541_lowres-2
Five notable MLB players traded Sunday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 30 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Danny Jansen
Top three MLB trades on Saturday
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 28 2024
More News
Arrow to top