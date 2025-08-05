MLB News and Rumors

Braves beat Reds 4-2 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Jeremy Freeborn
In one of the most intriguing games of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. The reason why this particular game had so much appeal and interest is because the game took place at NASCAR’s Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee in front of 91,032 spectators, the most ever for a regular season game.

Game delayed

The game was initially to take place on Saturday night. After a two hour and 25 minute rain delay, four batters came to bat before being delayed again in the bottom of the first inning. The game resumed on Sunday.

Hurston Waldrep gets the win

The native of Cairo, Georgia recorded his first MLB career win on Sunday. He pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief and gave up three hits, one earned run and two walks, to go along with four strikeouts. Yes, Waldrep was a reliever, but it felt more like a start due to the context of the entire game. Waldrep threw 75 pitches of which 45 pitches were strikes.

Three Braves pitchers with a hold and Iglesias the save

With the Braves leading 3-2 after six innings, and Waldrep leaving the game, three Braves pitchers came into get the hold. They were Pierce Johnson of Denver, Colorado, Dylan Lee of Dinuba, California, and Tyler Kinley of Plantation, Florida. Raisel Iglesias of Isla de la Juventud, Cuba then had the save for Atlanta as he pitched the ninth inning and did not give up a run.

Who contributed for the Braves offensively?

It was a strong game for right fielder Eli White of Greenville, South Carolina, who hit two home runs. The first dinger was a solo shot, and the next home run was a three-run dinger. Outfielders Michael Harris II of DeKalb, Georgia and Jurickson Profar of Willemstad, Curacao each had two hits, with one hit being a single and the other being an extra base hit. Harris had a double and Profar had his first triple of the entire season.

Disappointing season for the Braves

There were high expectations for Atlanta to begin the season as they were projected to battle the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets for a National League East Division title. However, they are currently fourth in the NL East and 16.5 games back of the Phillies.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

